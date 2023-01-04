ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

cherokeephoenix.org

Top TCU twirler to perform at championship game

FORTH WORTH, Texas – Texas Christian University baton twirler Haylee Chiariello will help rally the underdog Horned Frogs in their championship battle with No. 1-ranked Georgia on Jan. 9. “I am so excited,” the 23-year-old Cherokee Nation citizen from Oklahoma City said. “I am just on cloud nine. It’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

TCU could see more applicants as football team gives national exposure

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The dream season for the TCU Horned Frogs football team continues as they have one last hurdle in the way before grabbing the national championship trophy. The success on the field can rush off the field too as TCU can reap the benefits of national exposure. "You can make an argument that the biggest advertisement that a university does is through their athletic department," said Ray Mallouk, CEO of BreakAway Sports Marketing. Mallouk adds this in turn can mean more prospective students may take a look at TCU when deciding where to go to college. "Students care about 'oh...
FORT WORTH, TX
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Shares Initial Thoughts on TCU

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN’s College GameDay on Tuesday to discuss his team’s upcoming appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Host Rece Davis asked Smart what the challenge was in re-energizing his team after an extremely emotional win over Ohio ...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington business owners reap benefits from Cotton Bowl crowds

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After Tulane beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, fans filed out of AT&T Stadium and headed to Arlington bars and restaurants – helping local businesses still recovering from the pandemic.For 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge owner JP Hunter, every sports event in Arlington is great for business."Usually when the game lets out we usually have a crowd of people," said Hunter.And the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is no exception. "Every event honestly that's in the area is a bit of a success story for us, every time we get to see people it's always fun because we get...
ARLINGTON, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Southlake Style

A Little Bit Of Chicken Fried

When people want some down-home Texas flavor, they often head to Grapevine. Now when the mood strikes, we can head to a new family-owned restaurant along Route 114 in Grapevine’s restaurant row. At the newest Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House, owners and founders Rainey Fogiel and her husband Aron continue to share their Texas pride through mouth-watering steaks and made-from-scratch, Hill Country-inspired dishes.
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Church, Community Send Prayers to Damar Hamlin

Inside Fort Worth’s New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, people gathered Tuesday to pray for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin. Pastor Kyev Tatum originally planned the gathering to celebrate past players from the legendary I.M. Terrell basketball team, but after Monday night’s game called on the community to pray.
FORT WORTH, TX
DFWChild

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is back for its annual run of rodeos, livestock shows, midway games and carnival rides, live music and performances, and loads more. There’s a lot to see and do, especially for first-time festival-goers, so we break down the must-know details you’ll need to plan a trip with your family.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX

