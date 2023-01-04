Read full article on original website
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
TCU Football Makes Historic Return to National Championship Game: Fans Will Go to Any Lengths to See it in PersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
cherokeephoenix.org
Top TCU twirler to perform at championship game
FORTH WORTH, Texas – Texas Christian University baton twirler Haylee Chiariello will help rally the underdog Horned Frogs in their championship battle with No. 1-ranked Georgia on Jan. 9. “I am so excited,” the 23-year-old Cherokee Nation citizen from Oklahoma City said. “I am just on cloud nine. It’s...
FOX Sports
Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
Another Alabama Player Transfers to TCU
Running back Trey Sanders becomes the third Crimson Tide player to join the Horned Frogs out of the portal.
Key TCU player is questionable for CFP national title vs. Georgia
TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, head coach Sonny Dykes said. Miller left the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Michigan in the third quarter with a lower body injury and did not return to the game. Miller ...
Fans Are Splurging on Tickets for the CFP Title Game
Seats to SoFi Stadium are going for over $1,000 as Georgia and TCU fans descend upon Los Angeles for the national championship.
Son of player from TCU's 1938 national title team says programs then and now have unbridled chemistry
FRISCO, Texas — We all tend to favor some rooms more than others in the places we live. If you ask David Kline what his favorite room is inside his Frisco home, he can point you to which one without hesitation. His office is loaded with TCU memorabilia honoring...
Georgia vs. TCU: Odds, updates for College Football Playoff national title
It all comes down to this as Georgia and TCU are set to square off in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday. Georgia is college football's defending national champion and the consensus No. 1 team in the rankings, coming off an SEC championship and a dramatic one-point ...
Mattress Mack Just Put $1.5 Million On The CFP National Championship
Mattress Mack could win $5.55 million if his team wins the College Football Playoff National Championship.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
TCU could see more applicants as football team gives national exposure
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The dream season for the TCU Horned Frogs football team continues as they have one last hurdle in the way before grabbing the national championship trophy. The success on the field can rush off the field too as TCU can reap the benefits of national exposure. "You can make an argument that the biggest advertisement that a university does is through their athletic department," said Ray Mallouk, CEO of BreakAway Sports Marketing. Mallouk adds this in turn can mean more prospective students may take a look at TCU when deciding where to go to college. "Students care about 'oh...
Some SEC Teams Share TCU's Feelings of Frustration
Columnist sums it up, but Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M among those in same boat.
Kirby Smart Shares Initial Thoughts on TCU
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN’s College GameDay on Tuesday to discuss his team’s upcoming appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Host Rece Davis asked Smart what the challenge was in re-energizing his team after an extremely emotional win over Ohio ...
Arlington business owners reap benefits from Cotton Bowl crowds
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After Tulane beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, fans filed out of AT&T Stadium and headed to Arlington bars and restaurants – helping local businesses still recovering from the pandemic.For 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge owner JP Hunter, every sports event in Arlington is great for business."Usually when the game lets out we usually have a crowd of people," said Hunter.And the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is no exception. "Every event honestly that's in the area is a bit of a success story for us, every time we get to see people it's always fun because we get...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
Southlake Style
A Little Bit Of Chicken Fried
When people want some down-home Texas flavor, they often head to Grapevine. Now when the mood strikes, we can head to a new family-owned restaurant along Route 114 in Grapevine’s restaurant row. At the newest Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House, owners and founders Rainey Fogiel and her husband Aron continue to share their Texas pride through mouth-watering steaks and made-from-scratch, Hill Country-inspired dishes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Church, Community Send Prayers to Damar Hamlin
Inside Fort Worth’s New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, people gathered Tuesday to pray for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin. Pastor Kyev Tatum originally planned the gathering to celebrate past players from the legendary I.M. Terrell basketball team, but after Monday night’s game called on the community to pray.
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is back for its annual run of rodeos, livestock shows, midway games and carnival rides, live music and performances, and loads more. There’s a lot to see and do, especially for first-time festival-goers, so we break down the must-know details you’ll need to plan a trip with your family.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
