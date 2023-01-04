Read full article on original website
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
dailyhodl.com
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine over allegations it fell behind on a mountain of internal warnings
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine after a New York agency found fault with its crypto platform. It will also invest $50 million into improving its own vetting of customers and transactions. Coinbase said it has taken "substantial measures" to improve its monitoring tech and protocols. Coinbase has agreed...
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Crypto Broker Genesis Asks for Clients’ Patience
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The interim CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the cryptocurrency brokerage and lender forced to halt withdrawals in November, saidit needs more time to sort out its tricky position. This article originally appeared in Crypto...
Genesis CEO tells clients the crypto brokerage needs more time to get its finances in order as Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss says the exchange is owed nearly $1 billion
The interim CEO of Genesis said that the firm is "committed to moving as quickly as possible" but will need more time to sort out its finances.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
NBC Connecticut
Gemini's Winklevoss Accuses Crypto Mogul Silbert of ‘Bad Faith Stalling Tactics' Over Frozen Funds
In an open letter, Gemini President Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert of engaging in "bad faith stalling tactics." Gemini is attempting to recoup $900 million of client funds which it lent to Digital Currency Group subsidiary Genesis to generate yields for its interest-bearing Gemini Earn accounts.
Bitcoin Will Soar to $250,000 in 2023, Says Billionaire Tim Draper
The rout of the cryptocurrency market in 2022 scared away individual investors. The latter had flooded the sector a year earlier in the midst of the crypto craze in the hope of making a quick buck. But the fall in prices of most cryptocurrencies and numerous scandals have crushed all...
Woonsocket Call
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Firm Wyre Shutting Down: Report
Add another casualty to the crypto contagion pile. Crypto firm Wyre is said to be shutting down, according to multiple reports. Earlier this week, Axios reported that the collapse of the deal by Bolt to acquire Wyre was the final nail in the coffin. Industry insider Scott Purcell distributed an...
Inside DCG, the crypto conglomerate led by billionaire Barry Silbert that's come under fire from the Winklevoss twins
In what some have called an "industry soap opera," two of the most influential cryptocurrency executives are duking it out with nearly $1 billion in customer funds at stake. Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss blasted Digital Currency Group (DCG) founder and CEO Barry Silbert in a public letter on Monday, accusing the billionaire of "bad faith" business practices. DCG is the conglomerate behind industry giants like asset management firm Grayscale Investments, crypto trade publication Coindesk, and digital asset brokerage Genesis Global Capital.
CoinDesk
Zodia Custody Appoints Crypto Exchange Bitstamp’s Julian Sawyer as CEO
Cryptocurrency asset-service provider Zodia Custody appointed Julian Sawyer as its new CEO, the company said in a statement Tuesday. He replaces Maxime de Guillebon, who had been in post since the company was founded in December 2020. Previously, Sawyer was CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp. He also co-founded U.K. lender...
