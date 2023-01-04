Zoom capital was presently surprised when Jordan Belfort entered 40 Wall Street to visit them. The Wolf of Wall Street inspired Zoom capital to start a new division called New Vision Funding. New Vision Funding is constantly growing. They offer more than just a merchant cash advance. They also offer lines of credit, equipment financing, and many different types of funding. They also have mastered the factoring rate so that you never get overleveraged.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO