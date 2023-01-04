ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

thesource.com

Is Chilli From TLC Finally Off The Market?

Singer Chilli from TLC may be officially off the market. Following her VH1 show ‘What Chilli Wants” many wondered if any man could check Chilli’s extensive checklist. But now TMZ is reporting that she’s officially dating “Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence. Chilli is...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
OK! Magazine

TLC's Chilli Gushes About 'Perfect Timing' After Relationship With Matthew Lawrence Is Revealed

It's all meant to be! TLC's Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas) had some uplifting words after it was revealed that she and Matthew Lawrence are now dating. "God has perfect timing," the singer, 51, captioned the message via Instagram on December 31. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith.""Won't HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone 🙌🏽 May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!🙏🏽 #Godissogood❤️," she wrote alongside the post. Just hours earlier, the "No Scrubs" songstress and the Boy Meets World...
In Touch Weekly

Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Tell-All on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? TLC Schedule

TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
earnthenecklace.com

Judge Lynn Toler Breaks News of Husband Eric Mumford’s Death

Judge Lynn Toler broke the news on her official Instagram page that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 71. However, the cause of death is currently unknown. Judge Toler and her #Tolerisms have made up legal reality shows like Divorce Court, Marriage Boot Camp, and The Ricki Lake Show. She claimed that her experiences on these shows helped her three-decade-long marriage work with Big E. We reveal more about Judge Lynn Toler’s late husband in this Eric Mumford wiki.
OK! Magazine

TLC's Chilli Dating Matthew Lawrence After Cheryl Burke Divorce, New Couple Goes Instagram Official

TLC's Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas) is now dating Matthew Lawrence — just a few months after his divorce from Cheryl Burke was finalized. The singer's rep confirmed that she and the actor, 42, are in a exclusive relationship when they became more than friends prior to Thanksgiving. Additionally, the new couple went Instagram official in December 2022, wearing matching pajamas while dancing along to "Take On Me." In August 2022, the two were spotted on a beach in Hawaii. As OK! previously reported, the Boy Meets World alum and the Dancing With the Stars pro called it quits after...
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Speaks After Latest Divorce Drama

The Sister Wives family is a little lighter today after news broke that another wife has ended her marriage to Kody Brown. On Friday, InTouch Weekly confirmed that Janelle Brown had officially ended her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Once the news made the rounds, fans went looking for clues...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Jokes About ‘Leftover Fame’ After Parents Kody and Christine Brown’s Split

Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”

