WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Chad Billeb was officially sworn in Tuesday as the new Sheriff in Marathon County. “I am committed to this community, I care about this community, I love this community,” said Billeb before taking the oath of office. “That will not change. I am here because I want to see things better for me, my family, and for everyone else in the community.”

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO