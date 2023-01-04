Read full article on original website
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 3: Cadott, Neillsville, Almond-Bancroft, Assumption, Marshfield #1-5
Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action? We can use your help, and it's simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area? Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
Mosinee Girls Basketball Coach Resigns Mid-Season
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) – Scott McKellips, Mosinee High School’s girls basketball coach for the past four years, has resigned effective January 4th. Athletic Director Casey Smith says Jeremy Jirschele will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. Smith added, “We are thankful for the time and efforts that Scott McKellips put into the Mosinee girls basketball program.”
Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city projects and upcoming events. City Business. Dave’s Guitar Shop has reopened in...
Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture. The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.
Marshfield Chamber of Commerce president leaves
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The President of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce is leaving. Scott Larson says he and the Chamber have “mutually decided to part ways”. Larson joined the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry 17 years ago. His departure was announced in an email...
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
Former Green Bay Packer faces charges in two Wausau cases
A former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger football player is facing criminal charges in Wausau, after three calls to his home in a roughly two-week span. Bill Ferrario, 44, was drafted in 2001 by Green Bay. He also played for Washington and for the Carolina Panthers before his retirement from professional football in 2005.
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
Messy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 10am tomorrow across Shawano, Langlade, Menominee, and northern Oconto counties. Here’s what to expect:. A low pressure system continues to move right over NE WI tonight. Places further north...
Gov Evers Begins Second Term With Visit to SPASH
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers toured career and technical education facilities at the Stevens Point Area Senior High on Thursday. During the stop, Evers took time to speak with reports about the state’s current budget surplus and what that could mean for shared revenue with counties and municipalities. He says increasing those payments is something that he and Republicans agree needs to happen.
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
Sand Available for Stevens Point Residents
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point residents are being reminded to clear their sidewalks as another round of winter weather hit the region. Snow and ice must be cleared following each snowstorm to keep sidewalks safe, which is the responsibility of each property owner. The city also provides sand to residents who need it to cover stubborn ice that can’t be removed.
Marathon County Welcomes New Sheriff
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Chad Billeb was officially sworn in Tuesday as the new Sheriff in Marathon County. “I am committed to this community, I care about this community, I love this community,” said Billeb before taking the oath of office. “That will not change. I am here because I want to see things better for me, my family, and for everyone else in the community.”
Condor Coffee Closes Weston Store
WESTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Condor Coffee has closed its Weston coffee shop, effective immediately. WAOW TV reports management decided to close the location at the end of their current lease. The decision came with “a lot of thought and consideration for our customers and staff.”. Condor will continue...
New Marathon County Sheriff Outlines Priorities
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — New Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb says his first few months on the job will come with finding ways to solve the current hiring crunch for his department’s support staff. “We’ve struggled to find qualified candidates to work in our jail and 911 center,”...
Aspirus welcomes first baby of the new year
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The first baby at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Birthing Center was delivered on January 1. Cailum Abel Berger arrived at 7:08am weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents, and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Chunkers
How handsome is our boy Chunkers! This sweet boy is a 1 year old Doberman mix. He has lived with smaller dogs and was good but would need to meet any new dog that he might live with. He would probably be best in a home with no cats and he is great with adults and kids!
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
