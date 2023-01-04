ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

jesse verastigo
1d ago

I sure there's those who are going to find wrong with the migration to Texas and Florida. The PEOPLE are tired of the NEW NORMAL and want a less restricted and happier life. At least they're moving into States that are truly BI-PARTISAN and practice COMPROMISE. My question is, why are we the people fighting amongst each other? We all have to deal with the consequences of whatever NEW DEAL OR AGENDA of the Federal Government. Regardless of party affiliations.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
The Independent

Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight

A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts

People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
News Talk KIT

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
41K+
Followers
856
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy