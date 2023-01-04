Smugglers found with six migrants, loaded firearm near Sasabe

A Tucson Station agent stopped a smuggling attempt near Sasabe, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Thursday, an SUV was stopped by an agent, who found six migrants inside the vehicle.

Two smugglers were arrested and a loaded gun was discovered.

"Tucson Sector agents continue to encounter armed smugglers," writes Chief Modlin.

