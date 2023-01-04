ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasabe, AZ

Smugglers found with six migrants, loaded firearm near Sasabe

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gF8TH_0k2bYswP00

A Tucson Station agent stopped a smuggling attempt near Sasabe, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Thursday, an SUV was stopped by an agent, who found six migrants inside the vehicle.

Two smugglers were arrested and a loaded gun was discovered.

"Tucson Sector agents continue to encounter armed smugglers," writes Chief Modlin.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Comments / 8

Roberto
1d ago

Gee, since the is writer is Hispanic, he seems unable to name the mongrels that were caught smuggling those Illiterate, Unskilled, Illegals Mexicans. I realize that he is reluctant to do so because of the various pressure around him. My advise, set yourself free! Just print the truth and it will set you free!

Reply(1)
6
Related
Fronteras Desk

Former CBP head Magnus to join police reform nonprofit the Policing Project

Former Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus will join an organization focused on police reform. The announcement comes after the former Tucson police chief's controversial exit from CBP in November. He headed efforts to address long-standing accusations of racism and other issues within the agency, but his resignation came less than a year into his term amid internal disagreements.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served. On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter for...
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization

A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Saddlebrooke man treated for rabies after bobcat attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is being treated for rabies after he was injured by a bobcat at his Saddlebrooke home Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the man was attacked shortly before 8:30 a.m. at his home in the 67000 block of East Flower Ridge Drive.
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
951thebull.com

Arizona Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Floyd County

An Arizona man is facing a felony drug charge following his arrest in Floyd County over the weekend. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 18 near Rudd for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone at about 3 am Saturday morning. The driver was identified as 42-year-old John Qualls of Tucson and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
queencreeksuntimes.com

Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers

Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Saddlebrooke man attacked by bobcat, officials say

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning Pinal County residents about a bobcat that's at large after attacking a Saddlebrooke man. The resident was attacked by the animal Wednesday morning at about 8:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of East Flower Ridge Drive. Game and Fish said the man sustained some cuts and is being treated for possible rabies.
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
TUCSON, AZ
chamberbusinessnews.com

Battery factory set to be built in Tucson

The Pima County Board of Supervisors last month approved American Battery Factory’s planned Tucson gigafactory, potentially adding a new asset to Arizona’s growing advanced manufacturing sector. At 2 million square feet, the factory will be the largest lithium iron phosphate factory in the United States. The Utah-based company...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy