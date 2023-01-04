Read full article on original website
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle 2023 tour: How to get tickets if you missed presale
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have announced their comedy tour for 2023. The tour spanning five shows will begin in Oklahoma City on Jan. 20 and end in Charleston on Jan. 27. This announcement comes after the two comedians wrapped up several shows on the West Coast in December and in the U.K. in September.
New York Post
Sam Smith just announced their huge 2023 “Gloria Tour.” We found tickets
Starting in late July, four-time Grammy winner Sam Smith will take off on the U.S. leg of their international “Gloria The Tour” in support of their new album “Gloria,” set for release on Jan. 27. On the run, Smith has huge shows at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo...
musictimes.com
Remembering Betty Wright: Birthday, Age, Net Worth, Cause of Death, and More Details About Late R&B Singer
Today is what would have been Betty Wright's 69th birthday. Wright, whose real name was Bessie Regina Norris, became one of the most notable R&B singers in the US. She started her career in 1956 and remained active in the industry until her death. As fans remember her on her...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Charlie Watts’ Wife Passes 16 Months After Stones Drummer’s Death
Shirley Watts, the wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, died on Monday after suffering from a short illness. She was 82. The pair were married for 57 years before the drummer’s death in August 2021 at the age of 80. “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts,” Watts’ family said in a statement, according to The Sun. “Shirley died peacefully on Friday, December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” Watts, born Shirley Ann Shepherd, met the drummer while studying at the Royal College of Art. She would go on to be a renowned sculptor, artist, fervent defender of animal rights, and celebrated breeder and showperson of Arabian horses.
Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Certified Platinum Status
It’s official. Queen Beyoncé has done it again with her magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, featuring a single that has sold more than one million units. The news of her debut track on the album, Break My Soul, makes the hit single certified platinum. The feel-good, summertime anthem was released...
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at 67: Lenny Kravitz posts a tribute
One of the members of the 1970s band Earth, Wind & Fire has passed away. On Sunday it was posted that the eclectic band's drummer Fred White had died, his brother Verdine shared.
Adam Lambert is ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover
Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24. Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready. Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version...
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Marconews.com
TLC's Chilli and 'Boy Meets World' alum Matthew Lawrence are dating: 'She is glowing'
Sorry, '90s kids! TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and "Boy Meets World" alum Matthew Lawrence are off the market. The pair went Instagram official as a couple on New Year's Eve, sharing a video dancing to "Take on Me" in matching onesies. "This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️," Lawrence's former "Boy...
Marconews.com
Harrison Ford's last 'Indiana Jones,' the final 'Magic Mike' and 2023's must-see films
USA TODAY film critic Brian Truitt lists his must-see films of 2023, including "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" and Harrison Ford's last "Indiana Jones."
Marconews.com
Mayim Bialik on 'unusual' way 'Call Me Kat' honors Leslie Jordan: 'We loved this man'
“Call Me Kat” bids farewell to Leslie Jordan’s colorful cafe staple Phil Thursday. Jordan, who played the baker with a crazy mama on the Fox comedy starring Mayim Bialik as Kat (Thursdays, 9:30 EST/PST), died at 67 on Oct. 24 when his car crashed into a wall in Hollywood. Months later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office lists Jordan’s cause of death as "pending additional investigation." Some suspect a health ailment might’ve caused the crash.
Marconews.com
Rapper Theophilus London 'safe and well' after being reported missing, cousins says
Rapper Theophilus London has been found after being reported missing by his family last week. The 35-year-old's cousin Mikhail Noel shared an update via Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "We have found Theo. He is safe and well." "At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"...
Marconews.com
'I'm saying yes': Robin Roberts and longtime partner Amber Laign are getting married
“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, are tying the knot in 2023. During a conversation on the ABC morning show with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein, Bernstein asked Roberts what she’s a “yes for” this year. “I’m hesitating because...
Marconews.com
Harrison Ford's back in the hat for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Harrison Ford's globetrotting archaeologist takes on Nazis in 1969 against the backdrop of the space race in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023
Legendary guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley is coming to the Paramount Theater in Bristol, Tennessee. Frehley will be at the Paramount on February 2, where he'll perform in front of a live audience.
Marconews.com
T.J. Holmes' wife says she's 'disappointed' by anchor's 'lack of discretion' amid divorce
T.J. Holmes' estranged wife Marilee Fiebig is speaking out for the first time amid the couple's divorce and Holmes' reported affair with "GMA3" co-anchor Amy Robach. Fiebig's attorney Stephanie Lehman shared a statement with the DailyMail Wednesday, saying, "Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter. To that end, TJ’s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."
iheart.com
Neal Schon Suggests Gregg Rolie Will Return To Journey This Year
Neal Schon appeared to confirm Wednesday that original Journey keyboardist Gregg Rolie is set to return to the band this year in some capacity for its 50th anniversary tour. Schon shared a graphic referencing his band's milestone via Facebook. When one commenter wondered if Rolie would be "coming along for the ride," Schon replied: "You'll be seeing him."
