Oklahoma City, OK

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Charlie Watts' Wife Passes 16 Months After Stones Drummer's Death

Shirley Watts, the wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, died on Monday after suffering from a short illness. She was 82. The pair were married for 57 years before the drummer’s death in August 2021 at the age of 80. “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts,” Watts’ family said in a statement, according to The Sun. “Shirley died peacefully on Friday, December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” Watts, born Shirley Ann Shepherd, met the drummer while studying at the Royal College of Art. She would go on to be a renowned sculptor, artist, fervent defender of animal rights, and celebrated breeder and showperson of Arabian horses.
Shine My Crown

Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Hits Certified Platinum Status

It’s official. Queen Beyoncé has done it again with her magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, featuring a single that has sold more than one million units. The news of her debut track on the album, Break My Soul, makes the hit single certified platinum. The feel-good, summertime anthem was released...
Rolling Stone

Adam Lambert is 'Holding Out For a Hero' on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover

Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24. Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready. Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version...
Distractify

Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
HAWAII STATE
Marconews.com

Mayim Bialik on 'unusual' way 'Call Me Kat' honors Leslie Jordan: 'We loved this man'

“Call Me Kat” bids farewell to Leslie Jordan’s colorful cafe staple Phil Thursday. Jordan, who played the baker with a crazy mama on the Fox comedy starring Mayim Bialik as Kat (Thursdays, 9:30 EST/PST), died at 67 on Oct. 24 when his car crashed into a wall in Hollywood. Months later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office lists Jordan’s cause of death as "pending additional investigation." Some suspect a health ailment might’ve caused the crash.
TENNESSEE STATE
Marconews.com

'I'm saying yes': Robin Roberts and longtime partner Amber Laign are getting married

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, are tying the knot in 2023. During a conversation on the ABC morning show with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein, Bernstein asked Roberts what she’s a “yes for” this year. “I’m hesitating because...
Marconews.com

T.J. Holmes' wife says she's 'disappointed' by anchor's 'lack of discretion' amid divorce

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife Marilee Fiebig is speaking out for the first time amid the couple's divorce and Holmes' reported affair with "GMA3" co-anchor Amy Robach. Fiebig's attorney Stephanie Lehman shared a statement with the DailyMail Wednesday, saying, "Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter. To that end, TJ’s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Neal Schon Suggests Gregg Rolie Will Return To Journey This Year

Neal Schon appeared to confirm Wednesday that original Journey keyboardist Gregg Rolie is set to return to the band this year in some capacity for its 50th anniversary tour. Schon shared a graphic referencing his band's milestone via Facebook. When one commenter wondered if Rolie would be "coming along for the ride," Schon replied: "You'll be seeing him."
OKLAHOMA STATE

