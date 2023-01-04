ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol G
1d ago

Imagine if Trump’s kid was doing this. The hypocrisy is suffocating.

Keith Sapp
1d ago

In the future she will get a lot of chances to answer questions she doesn't want to

Frank
1d ago

Now, the White House and all of the liberal media organizations are claiming Republicans are not concerned about the American people because of future investigations against the Bidens. This is the crap the democratic mafia spews, when the former president has been repeatedly investigated for several years. Now, it's your turn, Joey and Nancy .... watch the liberal media twist this up. Like Republicans don't have working families... Oh wait, we are the working families.

