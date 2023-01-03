Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive
Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team said Thursday morning in a statement. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. "We are grateful for the love and support we have received." Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the hospital, where the second-year player was transported Monday night after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. There have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen. Bills teammate, Kaiir Elam, tweeted that Hamlin is awake. "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam wrote. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!" --Field Level Media.
Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first public comments since on-field cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 18. Much of the focus this week has rightfully been on Damar Hamlin, as it surely still will be even when new games kick off Saturday and Sunday. All 32 teams will be back in action, with playoff berths, division titles and improved seeds on the line. To start the weekend, our writers and editors believe unanimously that the Chiefs will beat the Raiders and the Jaguars will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Titans.
Falcons look to finish strong against playoff-bound Buccaneers
The Falcons’ once-promising season will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Atlanta looking to avoid a last-place finish when it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have locked up their second straight NFC South Division title and the fourth seed in the NFL playoffs. Atlanta (6-10) ended a...
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting married and the death of his grandfather -- John McVay -- have all worn down McVay, per the report. The Rams signed McVay to an extension before the season, making him under contract through the 2026 season. Financial terms were not released by the club at the time, but McVay is reportedly among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. McVay, 36, is 60-37 with one game left to complete a sixth full season as the Rams' coach. --Field Level Media.
FiveThirtyEight Releases Final AFC Playoff Spot Odds
With the final AFC playoff spot up for grabs in Week 18, FiveThirtyEight has released its final playoff odds for the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers entering the final weekend of the regular season. The analytics site has New England with the best odds at 35%, while the Dolphins have a...
Chiefs blast Raiders, clinch No. 1 seed in AFC
The Kansas City Chiefs repeatedly harassed Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham while their offense built a big lead en route to a 31-13 win in Las Vegas on Saturday, clinching the top seed in the AFC playoffs. In the regular-season finale for both teams, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while setting an NFL record for total offense by a quarterback in a single season. The top seed assures Kansas City (14-3) a first-round playoff bye and a home game in the division round. Kansas City's defense made big play after big play in the first half, sacking Stidham four times, one of those leading to a fumble, and intercepting him once. Stidham, making just his second NFL start after the Raiders benched Derek Carr, threw for 219 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 50 yards. The Raiders (6-11) trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter when they drove 74 yards to the Chiefs' 2-yard line. However, consecutive incompletions by Stidham gave the ball back to the Chiefs on downs. Kansas City then drove 98 yards on 12 plays, capped by Kadarius Toney's 11-yard run for a 21-3 lead with 47 seconds before halftime. On the Raiders' next possession, Stidham fumbled on a sack by Mike Danna, and two plays later, Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to move the halftime score to 24-3. Las Vegas opened the third quarter with a 13-play drive but had to settle for Daniel Carlson's 38-yard field goal to make it 24-6. Isiah Pacheco scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Kansas City, and Stidham found Hunter Renfrow for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:37 to play. Mahomes completed 18 of 26 passes and also rushed for 29 yards. In the first half, he surpassed Drew Brees (5,562 in 2011) for the most combined yards rushing and passing in one season. Mahomes finished at 5,608. The Chiefs held the NFL's leading rusher, Josh Jacobs, to 45 yards on 17 carries. Kansas City scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. Mahomes' 2-yard shovel pass to Jerick McKinnon made the score 7-0 just over two minutes into the game. The Raiders moved it to 7-3 on Carlson's 54-yard field goal, but on their next possession, Juan Thornhill picked off Stidham at the Las Vegas 44. The Chiefs needed only three plays to score, capped by Ronald Jones' 2-yard touchdown run. --Field Level Media.
Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Gibson sat out last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to foot and knee injuries. He sustained those injuries in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24. Washington (7-8-1) is eliminated from postseason contention. The Commanders conclude their season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (12-4) on Sunday. Gibson, 24, began the season as the team's starting running back before rookie Brian Robinson assumed the role. Gibson totaled 546 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go along with 46 catches for 353 yards and two scores in 15 games (six starts) this season. Also on Thursday, the Commanders signed Jaret Patterson off the practice squad and added fellow running back Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad. Patterson, 23, appeared in two games as a temporary elevation this season. He had 68 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games last season --Field Level Media.
Teammates: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reclaims first-team role Thursday
All signs point to quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the starting lineup Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Hurts operated the first-team offense for the first time since injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 18. "He's still knocking the rust off -- but he's crafty, he looked good," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Thursday. Tight end Dallas Goedert said Hurts was sharp and said teammates won't doubt the "fierce competitor" playing Sunday with the top seed in the NFC playoffs on the line. "He definitely wants to be out there. He looked good, he looked like he hasn't missed anything," Goedert said. "The balls look good coming out of his hand, his reads were good." Head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday the Eagles will "still keep that day by day" regarding Hurts' status for Week 18. Hurts has missed the past two games. The Eagles have dropped both with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn have been designated to return from injured reserve, opening their 21-day practice window to rejoin the active roster. Hurts finished the game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, when reports surfaced after the game he had a sprained throwing shoulder. Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and rushed for 747 yards and 13 scores in 14 games. Minshew has passed for 663 yards and three touchdowns while also tossing three interceptions. Quinn was placed on IR early last month after injuring his knee in practice. He underwent a procedure. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Quinn has two tackles, two quarterback hits and no sacks in five games since arriving in an Oct. 26 trade with the Bears. Gardner-Johnson sustained a lacerated kidney in the team's Week 12 game against Green Bay. Acquired in an Aug. 30 trade with the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson started 11 games for the Eagles and has 60 tackles and one sack along with the career-high six interceptions. Sirianni also said that defensive end Josh Sweat was at the practice facility Wednesday after sustaining a neck injury in last week's loss to New Orleans. He was taken to the hospital but released Sunday night. Sweat is day to day, Sirianni said. Sweat has a career-high 11 sacks and 48 tackles in 16 starts this season. --Field Level Media.
Broncos replace turf ahead of finale vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos will close an ugly season Sunday on beautiful new turf at their home field. 9News in Denver reported Saturday that CEO and co-owner Greg Penner ordered a replacement of the grass field at Empower Field at Mile High this week in advance of the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. The new field will cost an estimated $400,000 and remain in place during a busy offseason at the stadium, which will include concerts and a Supercross motorcycle event. Penner ordered the replacement turf, concerned about the aesthetics of a field that has shown its wear over the past few weeks and about the potential for injury, per the report. A $100 million renovation project at the stadium is due to begin next week and is expected to be finished before the start of the 2023 season, which Broncos brass hopes will provide a facelift for the team, too. The Broncos enter the finale at 4-12 against the playoff-bound Chargers (10-6). Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Dec. 26. --Field Level Media.
