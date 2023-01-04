Suspect escapes after robbing SLO grocery store with replica gun, police say

A man robbed a San Luis Obispo grocery store while brandishing a fake gun Monday evening — and police were ultimately unable to locate him.

According to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release, the department received a 911 call about a firearm being brandished at an employee of the Ralphs grocery store on Madonna Road around 9:24 p.m.

The employee attempted to stop the suspect “from stealing numerous items from the store,” police said. When confronted, the suspect allegedly brandished a silver pistol before hitting the employee on the head with a glass bottle.

The employee was not injured.

According to the release, the first officer to arrive at the scene attempted to stop a subject matching the suspect description, but that person fled on foot behind the grocery store.

A perimeter was established with help from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Morro Bay Police Department and Cal Poly Police Department. An armored rescue vehicle, a drone and a K9 unit were also called in to assist in the search, according to the release.

Authorities were unable to locate the suspect but did recover stolen property and the gun believed to have been used in the incident, according to the release. It was a “non-functioning replica firearm.”

Police are asking any who witnessed the incident or who can identify the suspect to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 and reference case number 230102073.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say no further information is being released at this time.