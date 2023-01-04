ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Suspect escapes after robbing SLO grocery store with replica gun, police say

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiBlh_0k2bY0nm00

A man robbed a San Luis Obispo grocery store while brandishing a fake gun Monday evening — and police were ultimately unable to locate him.

According to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release, the department received a 911 call about a firearm being brandished at an employee of the Ralphs grocery store on Madonna Road around 9:24 p.m.

The employee attempted to stop the suspect “from stealing numerous items from the store,” police said. When confronted, the suspect allegedly brandished a silver pistol before hitting the employee on the head with a glass bottle.

The employee was not injured.

According to the release, the first officer to arrive at the scene attempted to stop a subject matching the suspect description, but that person fled on foot behind the grocery store.

A perimeter was established with help from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Morro Bay Police Department and Cal Poly Police Department. An armored rescue vehicle, a drone and a K9 unit were also called in to assist in the search, according to the release.

Authorities were unable to locate the suspect but did recover stolen property and the gun believed to have been used in the incident, according to the release. It was a “non-functioning replica firearm.”

Police are asking any who witnessed the incident or who can identify the suspect to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 and reference case number 230102073.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say no further information is being released at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Robbery, assault suspect remains at large

Suspect described as a white male adult, 6’ tall, 160 pounds, with a scruffy beard, wearing all dark clothing. – On Monday, at around 9:24 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department received a 911 call regarding a firearm being brandished toward a Ralphs grocery store employee at 201 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. It was reported to dispatch the Ralphs employee attempted to stop the suspect from stealing numerous items from the store. After being confronted, the suspect brandished a silver pistol before hitting the employee on the head with a glass bottle. The employee was not injured during the incident.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Juvenile suspect arrested for attempted homicide

Shooting incident occured in Atascadero early Sunday. – On Sunday at approximately 3:28 a.m., Atascadero Police officers responded to the 9100 block of Las Lomas Avenue regarding a female juvenile reporting her ex-boyfriend was sending her threatening messages. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the juvenile suspect. While continuing their search for the suspect officers heard a number of shots being fired in the area of the juvenile victim’s residence. Officers could not determine if a shooting had actually occurred but obtained descriptions of two male juveniles seen running from the area.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO

A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

One person stabbed during New Years gathering in Nipomo

A 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed another man at a New Year’s gathering in Nipomo early Sunday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported a disturbance in the 800 block of Southland Street. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed during an apparent family disturbance, according to the sheriff’s office.
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Teen shoots juvenile following nasty breakup

Atascadero police arrested a teenager suspected of threatening his former girlfriend and then shooting a male juvenile outside the former girlfriend’s home early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:28 a.m. on New Years Day, a female juvenile reporting her ex was sending her threatening messages. Officers then responded to...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
157
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy