Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Video: Hamlin's uncle describes moment family saw him collapse onto the field
CNN's Adrienne Broaddus talks to Damar Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn about the moment he saw his nephew collapse during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
Dan Orlovsky Praised After 'Beautiful' Prayer for Damar Hamlin Live on Air
The former NFL quarterback took a moment during a live broadcast to pray for Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field during Monday's game.
Terrifying football moment as Bills' Hamlin collapses after tackle
Rachel Maddow reports breaking news about Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field after a play and being taken off the field in an ambulance after receiving CPR. William Rhoden, long-time sports reporter, offers his thoughts on violence in the context of the sport of football.Jan. 3, 2023.
Doctors: Suspected cause of Bills player’s collapse is most common in youth baseball
Owner of Bills backer bar in KC metro fights back tears recalling moment of Hamlin’s injury. “We have a rivalry with Chiefs fans but all of a sudden, when people realized how serious it was, people were hugging." Following 2 deadly unintentional shootings involving children, police discuss storing guns...
Taylor Shares What McDermott Told Him After Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills coach didn’t want to coach the game after his safety’s on-field medical emergency.
Arrowhead lit blue and red as Damar Hamlin’s ‘condition improves’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - Arrowhead Stadium was lit up in blue and red on Wednesday evening as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after being injured on Monday night. The lighting choice of blue and red is in support of Hamlin, as those are the Bills’ colors.
Damar Hamlin gets supportive message from ex-NHLer who had similar incident
Damar Hamlin is getting some support this week from a player who has been there before. Retired former NHL defenseman Chris Pronger tweeted a message Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, who collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. “Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that... The post Damar Hamlin gets supportive message from ex-NHLer who had similar incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
