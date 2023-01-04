ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
markerzone.com

CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT

For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH
MSNBC

Terrifying football moment as Bills' Hamlin collapses after tackle

Rachel Maddow reports breaking news about Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field after a play and being taken off the field in an ambulance after receiving CPR. William Rhoden, long-time sports reporter, offers his thoughts on violence in the context of the sport of football.Jan. 3, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin gets supportive message from ex-NHLer who had similar incident

Damar Hamlin is getting some support this week from a player who has been there before. Retired former NHL defenseman Chris Pronger tweeted a message Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, who collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. “Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that... The post Damar Hamlin gets supportive message from ex-NHLer who had similar incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

