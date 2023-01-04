City of Atlanta and Fulton County to Partner with Grady Health System to Operate Atlanta Diversion Center. Grady Health System will be the lead operator of the Center for Diversion and Services that the City of Atlanta and Fulton County plan to open later this year. The Atlanta City Council approved legislation today to authorize Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to contract with Grady to operate the center, which will provide a variety of pre-arrest diversion services for those experiencing homelessness, mental health challenges, substance use and poverty.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO