Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKBN
Sharon shooting suspect booked on $2M bond
Police were called to a scene in Sharon, Pennsylvania for reports of a shooting Sunday night.
wtae.com
17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting
SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police have arrested one suspect after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy, Gavin D. Beighley, shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of West Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
venangoextra.com
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
WFMJ.com
Couple shot at Youngstown bar
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
WFMJ.com
Male victim in Youngstown bar shooting allegedly related to victim of 680 double homicide
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County, suspect in custody with $2 million bond
SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigating attempted murder-suicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
Two shootings in the Pittsburgh area leave two victims dead
Over the past 24 hours, police responded to two shootings around the greater Pittsburgh area. Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night in Sharon, Mercer County. Police say 17-year-old Gavin D. Beighley was found with
Customer Threatens to Knock Out Ohio Dunkin’ Employee Over Bacon
An extreme threat of violence over bacon on a breakfast sandwich is currently under investigation in Boardman, Ohio. The epidemic of fast food rage continues in Ohio as a customer loses his freakin' mind over the amount of bacon on his breakfast sandwich. The employee believed the threat and called the police. She was terrified according to a police report obtained by WKBN,
WFMJ.com
Austintown man sentenced for fatal stabbing in Girard
An Austintown man is going to prison for the stabbing death of a Girard man. Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice on Thursday handed down a sentence of six-to-nine years to 21-year-old Cole Conti, who pleaded guilty earlier to voluntary manslaughter. According to a report from Girard police, 31-year-old William Lowery...
Dunkin’ worker in fear following threat over bacon in Ohio
A worker at a Dunkin Donut in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman sentenced for dragging dog behind car
A Youngstown woman who authorities say dragged a dog behind a car has been sentenced to 30 days in Jail. In addition, Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin sentenced 56-year-old Mechelle Kelley to two years probation and ordered her not own any animals. Kelly, who pleaded guilty earlier...
Mom with baby reports ambush in Niles; man arrested
A mother and her 9-month-old son were treated at a local hospital after the mother said she was assaulted by five women and the child's father.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: Child found at home with pot, mushrooms growing
A Warren couple face child endangering and other charges after police say a six-year-old girl was found at their home where marijuana and illegal mushrooms were being grown. Officers were called to investigate a report that an intruder was inside a garage on the 2400 block of Hamilton Street NW Thursday night.
Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a woman was found stabbed in her home. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified. According to police, 50-year-old William L. Fitzgerald is wanted for the murder of Tarae Washington. Court documents...
WFMJ.com
Man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to occupied home in New Castle
New Castle Police have arrested a man for arson and attempted homicide after he allegedly set fire to a home in the area Wednesday. Investigators say Logan Slosser set fire to a home in the 700 block of Sampson Street around 11 a.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe told...
New details released for fatal crash in Mercer Co.
At least one person is dead after an accident late Friday afternoon in Pymatuning Township, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
Fatal accident: Car overturned in Trumbull County
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.
Comments / 2