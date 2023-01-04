Read full article on original website
wpde.com
8 people taken to hospital after crash on Hwy 57 near Little River; traffic blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of North Highway 57 at Union Church Road in the Little River area Thursday while crews respond to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. Eight people were transported to the hospital with injuries, and two of them have...
wpde.com
Crews control 6-acre brush fire near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a brush fire near the 1000 block of Gilbert Road Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the blaze is approximately six acres. This incident is under control as of 4:45 p.m. Smoke will likely remain visible in the area for an...
wpde.com
Demolition begins on Surfside Beach Town Hall
Crews began demolishing the Surfside Beach Town Hall Thursday. The building is located along Business 17 in the heart of Surfside. It was reported that the building had mold in 2021, and the town spent $50,000 to get rid of it only for the infestation to come back. The building...
wpde.com
Horry County deputy involved in Highway 501 crash, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County deputy was involved in a crash on Highway 501 North and Hardwick Road Thursday, according to a county official. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. NEW: New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says.
wpde.com
Driver killed after disabled SUV was hit by a vehicle in Marion County
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. Marion Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the US Highway 76 and Laughlin Road intersection Wednesday night; they originally told us four vehicles were involved. Troopers say only two vehicles were...
wpde.com
Conway man connected to 2 Fairfield County arsons arrested
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Conway man has been arrested after Fairfield County deputies connected him to two separate Arson investigations, officials said Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Hout was arrested after officials believe he started fires at a Winnsboro home and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company on January 3.
Driver of disabled SUV dies in Marion County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion. According to […]
WMBF
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A smelly build-up is frustrating several Horry County neighbors, all waiting for their trash to be picked up by a private company. Dozens of people who live all the way from Longs to North Myrtle Beach depend on GG&G Garbage Services, but customers told WMBF News the private trash service has not been consistent.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
wpde.com
Motorcyclist dead after head-on collision on Highway 90, trooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to state trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Highway 90 and the driver of a 2008 Chrysler coupe was headed...
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
WMBF
Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County. Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway. Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at...
Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
wpde.com
Tornado warning expires in Horry County
WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
WMBF
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has identified the people wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Dec. 20 at a Burlington Coat Factory. The police department released video taken from inside of the store. It shows an employee yelling...
wpde.com
New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County could see $180,000 houses if leaders enter a partnership with a housing company that specializes in low-cost construction, the company's CEO told the area's state senators and representatives Thursday. Offsitek company leaders presented their idea as a solution to Horry County's growth...
wpde.com
Development could bring 200 homes to Market Common area; residents share concerns
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members shared concerns with the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission about development in The Market Common. Market Walk could bring an additional 200 homes to the area. Most concerns from residents had to do with traffic and parking. The fire marshal expressed worries over...
wpde.com
Student sprained knee, wrist after falling from Florence high school balcony: Principal
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are responding to an incident Wednesday morning at West Florence High School on North Beltline Drive in Florence. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said a student has been hurt falling off of a balcony after an altercation with another student. A statement from the...
wpde.com
3 years later: Community remembers Florence airport officer killed in line of duty
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Thursday marks three years since Florence Airport Officer Jackson Winkeler was shot and killed following a traffic stop at the airport. SLED arrested and charged James Edward Bell with murder in his death. Public safety members met at the Latta Police Dept. for a memorial...
WMBF
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Lake Arrowhead Road where they met with two people who said they had been robbed.
