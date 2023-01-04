ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Crews control 6-acre brush fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a brush fire near the 1000 block of Gilbert Road Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the blaze is approximately six acres. This incident is under control as of 4:45 p.m. Smoke will likely remain visible in the area for an...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Demolition begins on Surfside Beach Town Hall

Crews began demolishing the Surfside Beach Town Hall Thursday. The building is located along Business 17 in the heart of Surfside. It was reported that the building had mold in 2021, and the town spent $50,000 to get rid of it only for the infestation to come back. The building...
wpde.com

Horry County deputy involved in Highway 501 crash, official says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County deputy was involved in a crash on Highway 501 North and Hardwick Road Thursday, according to a county official. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. NEW: New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Driver killed after disabled SUV was hit by a vehicle in Marion County

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. Marion Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the US Highway 76 and Laughlin Road intersection Wednesday night; they originally told us four vehicles were involved. Troopers say only two vehicles were...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Conway man connected to 2 Fairfield County arsons arrested

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Conway man has been arrested after Fairfield County deputies connected him to two separate Arson investigations, officials said Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Hout was arrested after officials believe he started fires at a Winnsboro home and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company on January 3.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Tornado warning expires in Horry County

WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

New $180K homes in Horry County possible through partnership, company says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County could see $180,000 houses if leaders enter a partnership with a housing company that specializes in low-cost construction, the company's CEO told the area's state senators and representatives Thursday. Offsitek company leaders presented their idea as a solution to Horry County's growth...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

