Narcotics Detectives Arrest Los Angeles Man Transporting 11 Pounds of Pure Fentanyl Powder and 1.5 Pounds of Heroin in Fresno County
January 4, 2023 - The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports the following. Narcotics detectives with the Special Investigations Task Force (SITF) have booked 23-year-old Pedro Miranda-Muro of Los Angeles into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges. of possession of drugs for sale. On Tuesday morning, detectives patrolling the area...
Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered
Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba
DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
Visalia man arrested after Porterville car theft, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone […]
Roundup: Police seek video of downtown Ventura fight, local massage parlor charges, more
Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:. The Ventura Police Department is asking the public for photos or video of a fight reported in downtown Ventura last month. The altercation broke out around 12:48 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 400 block of East Main Street.
Sheriff, police chief react to Fresno County zero-dollar bail ending
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials reacted on Wednesday to the removal of the zero-dollar bail rule in Fresno County, following the arrest and subsequent release on the zero-dollar bail policy of a man from Los Angeles found with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Fresno County Sheriff John […]
Suspect who fired shot that went through apartment wall, killing man, identified
A suspect has been identified after a stray bullet from a neighboring apartment unit killed a man.
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
Fresno police officer crashes into fire hydrant during chase
Fresno police are searching for a suspect that led officers on a chase, ending with one crashing into a fire hydrant.
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
Man is arrested following shooting incident at park in San Bernardino
A man was arrested following a shooting incident at Lytle Creek Park in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting and recovered 40-caliber bullet casings, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 2. There were no reports of injuries during the...
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
Police: Visalia man arrested for attempted home burglaries
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Visalia was arrested for attempting home robberies early Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 5:30 a.m., they received a call regarding a man who broke into a home on the 900 block of west Sweet Avenue. As they were arriving, the caller said […]
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LAPD's Officers Have a Drunk Driving Problem
The Los Angeles Police Department spent the holiday season attempting to tackle the widespread issue of drunk driving among its own officers. The LAPD confirmed to KNBC that seven officers were arrested during the first two weeks of December. The arrests served as the impetus for a department-wide bulletin about a sudden increase in alcohol-related arrests within the department, which has been a long-running problem.
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
