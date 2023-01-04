ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Related
goldrushcam.com

Narcotics Detectives Arrest Los Angeles Man Transporting 11 Pounds of Pure Fentanyl Powder and 1.5 Pounds of Heroin in Fresno County

January 4, 2023 - The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reports the following. Narcotics detectives with the Special Investigations Task Force (SITF) have booked 23-year-old Pedro Miranda-Muro of Los Angeles into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges. of possession of drugs for sale. On Tuesday morning, detectives patrolling the area...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County

Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
LA VERNE, CA
KMJ

Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
DINUBA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona

A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
TULARE, CA
foxla.com

$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez

WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalopnik

LAPD's Officers Have a Drunk Driving Problem

The Los Angeles Police Department spent the holiday season attempting to tackle the widespread issue of drunk driving among its own officers. The LAPD confirmed to KNBC that seven officers were arrested during the first two weeks of December. The arrests served as the impetus for a department-wide bulletin about a sudden increase in alcohol-related arrests within the department, which has been a long-running problem.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA

