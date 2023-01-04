ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Federal trial of former Toledo councilman Johnson to be delayed

By By David Jacobs / The Blade
 2 days ago

The federal trial of former Toledo City Councilman Gary Johnson is not expected to start as planned on Monday.

Mr. Johnson’s attorney, Richard Kerger, said on Tuesday night that the delay is because his co-counsel in the case, lawyer David Klucas, may be called as a witness in the trial at U.S. District Court in Toledo.

Mr. Kerger said that the trial delay would allow time for a second lawyer to be appointed for Mr. Johnson through a continuance as offered by Judge Jeffrey Helmick of U.S District Court.

Preliminary jury screening began Dec. 19 for the federal bribery trial of Mr. Johnson, who is accused of accepting $3,000 in exchange for his vote on council business several years ago.

The issue of Mr. Klucas possibly being called as a witness did not surface until recently, Mr. Kerger said on Tuesday night in explaining the late development.

"It is a matter that occurred within the last 30 days," Mr. Kerger said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Klucas was removed from the case as a result of the potential witness issue, Mr. Kerger said.

Mr. Johnson was arrested in July, 2020 on bribery-related charges.

On Dec. 16, former Toledo Councilmen Tyrone Riley, 66, and Larry Sykes, 73, each pleaded guilty before Judge Helmick to a single count of Hobbs Act extortion while acting in your official capacity, while Councliman Yvonne Harper, 73, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Hobbs Act.

Mr. Johnson was not part of the plea deal.

Mr. Kerger said an effort was made to keep the Monday trial date for Mr. Johnson but "that didn't work so I called the judge's office this afternoon and left a message saying we're prepared to have a continuance granted and to ask for new appointed counsel."

"I have every reason to believe that my request for a vacation of the trial date and appointment of new additional counsel will happen," said Mr. Kerger, who would be assisted by the new lawyer.

As a result, Mr. Kerger expects the trial date to be continued.

"We'll get a new lawyer added and we'll try and get the case back on track as soon as possible," Mr. Kerger said. "It will not take another two years. In fact, it might be as close as two or three months."

Mr. Johnson did not seek re-election in 2021 to the at-large council seat he held.

The Blade

The Blade

