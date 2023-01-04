Read full article on original website
Visalia man arrested after Porterville car theft, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone […]
3 arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying, robbing man in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south […]
Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba
DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
First degree murder charges and a million dollar bail for Arvin murder suspect
The Kern County Sheriff's Department has also charged Ramon Moreno of Arvin with 2nd degree robbery and evading law enforcement.
Courtroom outburst as man ordered held on $1M bail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sobbing woman disrupted court proceedings Wednesday after a man charged with shooting a woman pregnant with his child was ordered held on $1 million bail. “He didn’t do nothing to me,” the woman yelled as she stood up in the gallery. “He didn’t do nothing.” She repeated variations of the […]
Wasco inmate’s death a homicide: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who died March 15 after being found unresponsive in his cell at Wasco State Prison was strangled and his death is a homicide, according to coroner’s officials. Scott James Gunter, 59, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after guards found him unresponsive. He was serving a two-year sentence for […]
VIDEO: Suspects set themselves on fire while trying to burn down business
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) — Jaw-dropping video reveals two people setting fire to a business in East Bakersfield, California. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned. Both the suspects...
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
Man, 80, has court date moved in double homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time. Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of […]
Woman shot multiple times in East Bakersfield during domestic violence incident
A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot during a domestic violence incident in East Bakersfield on Sun, Jan 1.
55-year-old man arrested for breaking into a home in Visalia
The residents were able to get the man who broke into their home in Visalia out. He was later arrested by police.
One person is dead following an incident in Northwest Bakersfield
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 20500 block of Stockdale Highway after receiving reports of someone shooting at passing vehicles.
Man dead after shooting in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
Tulare County teens arrested for robbery, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two teens for an assault reported on Christmas Eve. On December 24, deputies say they responded to a reported assault at the Earlimart Neighborhood Park. When they arrived they discovered the victim was approached by two men who yelled gang slurs, beat […]
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park
An officer-involved shooting took place in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park on Tue, Jan 3. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive.
$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
