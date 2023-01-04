ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

KGET

3 arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying, robbing man in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMJ

Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

Courtroom outburst as man ordered held on $1M bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sobbing woman disrupted court proceedings Wednesday after a man charged with shooting a woman pregnant with his child was ordered held on $1 million bail. “He didn’t do nothing to me,” the woman yelled as she stood up in the gallery. “He didn’t do nothing.” She repeated variations of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco inmate’s death a homicide: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who died March 15 after being found unresponsive in his cell at Wasco State Prison was strangled and his death is a homicide, according to coroner’s officials. Scott James Gunter, 59, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after guards found him unresponsive. He was serving a two-year sentence for […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Man, 80, has court date moved in double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time. Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after shooting in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County teens arrested for robbery, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two teens for an assault reported on Christmas Eve. On December 24, deputies say they responded to a reported assault at the Earlimart Neighborhood Park. When they arrived they discovered the victim was approached by two men who yelled gang slurs, beat […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

