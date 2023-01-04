Read full article on original website
South Sacramento braces for another storm as they try to safely prepare and make repairs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were on high alert in South Sacramento after Saturday’s deadly storm, however, things calmed down around noon as many people stocked up and prepared themselves for the next round of rain and winds. Shoppers at Home Depot were trying to prepare and buy some...
San Joaquin County braces for the worst amid another winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — In San Joaquin County, people are bracing for the worst, even as many are still trying to recover from the New Year's Eve storm. Wednesday around noon, Caroline Coronado's Stockton home was without power. It had been that way since New Year's Eve. "Very cold, but...
Pumping stormwater into South Sacramento park combats flooding, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Munger's Lake in South Sacramento was partially filled after the California Gold Rush of the 1800s to create a neighborhood park, but Sacramento officials also found a new use for the lake — flood control. One way to keep the city's water system from flooding...
Bay Area woman found dead in Sacramento County floods
Flooding of the Cosumnes River has taken three lives.
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Do you live in a flood zone? These tools help you know your flood risk
(KTXL) — As a third atmospheric river in two weeks hits California and the state expects a few more storms to arrive in the coming days, state officials declared a state of emergency due to possible widespread flooding. Local governments, such as the City of Sacramento, advised residents to stay safe during the storms and […]
More storms on horizon means higher risk of trees falling
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — With on the way for the Sacramento region, there's a higher chance of trees falling on homes or cars. Tree failure is caused when the soil loses its capacity to hold the tree in place because of all the rain, according to arborists. The end result can be a major headache for homeowners.
3 victims now identified after New Year's storm flooding on Cosumnes, Mokelumne rivers
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – At least three bodies were recovered in cars stranded in high water after the New Year's storm.The latest body was found Wednesday off New Hope Road in Galt. Family members say Kathy Martinez was on her way to help one of her sons stuck in the mud when she called to say she was stuck in high water. That was the last they heard of her on New Year's Day. Crews recovered another body just hours earlier near Dillard Road and 99 in the Wilton area. The sons of Mei Keng Lam told CBS13 she called a friend for help, saying she was stuck in floodwaters when the line went dead.On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office also identified the first person whose body was found as 45-year-old McAlester, Oklahoma resident Steven Sampson.Dozens of people had to be rescued after flooding left multiple cars stranded on Highway 99.
Large tree falls across roadway in Placerville
A large tree fell across Anderson Way in Placerville, blocking lanes. City crews say they'll remove the tree after the storm passes. Fortunately for a family living nearby, none of their vehicles were damaged; however, they were left without power.
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 8:20am: Power outages remain widespread in the Mother Lode region. Some positive news, PG&E reports that the largest outage has now been restored, over 2,100 customers up the Highway 4 corridor. They lost electricity at 9:40pm on Wednesday. Avery Middle School earlier announced that classes would be canceled...
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents still without power
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms that relentlessly pounded Northern California are still wreaking havoc for thousands of San Joaquin County residents. Inside the Stockton home of Linda Pate, power is out and food in her freezer and refrigerator is going to waste. "We stayed...
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
3 people found dead after New Year’s storms in Sacramento County identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people found dead after New Year’s weekend storms. Steven Sampson, 45, from McAlester, Oklahoma: Sampson’s body was found Sunday morning in a car off Dillard Road near Highway 99. Officials discovered the vehicle by helicopter and a boat was sent out to recover his body.
Sacramento County, Stockton temporarily close parks as wet weather causes trees to fall
(KTXL) — Sacramento County and the city of Stockton decided to close all of their parks as the wet weather is causing trees and branches to fall. —Video above: Large tree topples onto Elk Grove home Stockton’s parks are closed as of Tuesday, but Sacramento County said it would close its parks on Wednesday when […]
Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
Hundreds of Sacramento SMUD, PG&E customers without power
ORANGEVALE, Calif — During the latest atmospheric river to hit Northern California, hundreds of SMUD and PG&E customers were without power around midnight. The winds picked up after 11 p.m. and were expected to worsen as the night continued into Thursday morning. Sustained winds were expected to be about 20 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Eyes linger on levee system as Northern California bears another winter storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Levees span hundreds of miles across the valley, including the Sacramento region. However, many eyes are on local levees with work to shore them up. During storms, the levee system plays a crucial role in preventing floods, and with an onslaught of water from the current and recent storms, concern is growing about specific levees in the area.
Folsom Storm Watch: Resources, sandbag locations and updates
FOLSOM, Calif. — Another significant winter storm has arrived bringing valley rain and strong wind gusts. There are flood watches and high wind warnings in place throughout Northern California. Folsom is preparing residents for the storm, which could cause more localized flooding, dangerous driving conditions and extended power outages.
Police: Fairfield driver hydroplanes on standing water, dies crashing into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died in a crash likely caused by speed and standing water on the roadway in Fairfield, police said. Fairfield Police Department responded to a reported crash on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairfield, but she didn't survive the crash.
