SACRAMENTO COUNTY – At least three bodies were recovered in cars stranded in high water after the New Year's storm.The latest body was found Wednesday off New Hope Road in Galt. Family members say Kathy Martinez was on her way to help one of her sons stuck in the mud when she called to say she was stuck in high water. That was the last they heard of her on New Year's Day. Crews recovered another body just hours earlier near Dillard Road and 99 in the Wilton area. The sons of Mei Keng Lam told CBS13 she called a friend for help, saying she was stuck in floodwaters when the line went dead.On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office also identified the first person whose body was found as 45-year-old McAlester, Oklahoma resident Steven Sampson.Dozens of people had to be rescued after flooding left multiple cars stranded on Highway 99.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO