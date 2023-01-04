ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

ABC10

More storms on horizon means higher risk of trees falling

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — With on the way for the Sacramento region, there's a higher chance of trees falling on homes or cars. Tree failure is caused when the soil loses its capacity to hold the tree in place because of all the rain, according to arborists. The end result can be a major headache for homeowners.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 victims now identified after New Year's storm flooding on Cosumnes, Mokelumne rivers

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – At least three bodies were recovered in cars stranded in high water after the New Year's storm.The latest body was found Wednesday off New Hope Road in Galt. Family members say Kathy Martinez was on her way to help one of her sons stuck in the mud when she called to say she was stuck in high water.  That was the last they heard of her on New Year's Day.   Crews recovered another body just hours earlier near Dillard Road and 99 in the Wilton area.      The sons of Mei Keng Lam told CBS13 she called a friend for help, saying she was stuck in floodwaters when the line went dead.On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office also identified the first person whose body was found as 45-year-old McAlester, Oklahoma resident Steven Sampson.Dozens of people had to be rescued after flooding left multiple cars stranded on Highway 99.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Large tree falls across roadway in Placerville

A large tree fell across Anderson Way in Placerville, blocking lanes. City crews say they'll remove the tree after the storm passes. Fortunately for a family living nearby, none of their vehicles were damaged; however, they were left without power.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode

Update at 8:20am: Power outages remain widespread in the Mother Lode region. Some positive news, PG&E reports that the largest outage has now been restored, over 2,100 customers up the Highway 4 corridor. They lost electricity at 9:40pm on Wednesday. Avery Middle School earlier announced that classes would be canceled...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Hundreds of Sacramento SMUD, PG&E customers without power

ORANGEVALE, Calif — During the latest atmospheric river to hit Northern California, hundreds of SMUD and PG&E customers were without power around midnight. The winds picked up after 11 p.m. and were expected to worsen as the night continued into Thursday morning. Sustained winds were expected to be about 20 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Eyes linger on levee system as Northern California bears another winter storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — Levees span hundreds of miles across the valley, including the Sacramento region. However, many eyes are on local levees with work to shore them up. During storms, the levee system plays a crucial role in preventing floods, and with an onslaught of water from the current and recent storms, concern is growing about specific levees in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Folsom Storm Watch: Resources, sandbag locations and updates

FOLSOM, Calif. — Another significant winter storm has arrived bringing valley rain and strong wind gusts. There are flood watches and high wind warnings in place throughout Northern California. Folsom is preparing residents for the storm, which could cause more localized flooding, dangerous driving conditions and extended power outages.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
