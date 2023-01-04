Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
ktalnews.com
Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
WUSA
An AED was used in an attempt to restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat. What is an AED, and how is it used?
WASHINGTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following a collision and subsequent collapse during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the team, his heartbeat was restored on the field, but he remains in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Events like these...
Damar Hamlin was treated with AED and CPR after cardiac arrest: Emergency response, explained
Damar Hamlin's heart was shocked using an AED after his collapse. Here's what to know about emergency treatment for cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin on-field collapse calls attention to CPR, AED life-saving skills
In rare events, according to health experts, low to mild blows to the chest "at the right millisecond" can cause freak injuries just as the one that millions watched Monday night.
NFL star Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest fuels reminders about importance of learning CPR
SAN ANTONIO — The collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shocked football fans nationwide Monday night, sparking conversations about the importance of learning CPR to potentially save lives on and off the field. “What happened then immediately brings back what happened here at Reagan on our basketball court...
Damar Hamlin collapse shining light on importance of CPR training
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter and medical experts said it was the response by medical professionals that followed that made all the difference. Hamlin received CPR […]
Great Falls Emergency Services offers CPR resources after Damar Hamlin accident
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into Cardiac Arrest after a hit to Cincinnati Bengal Wide Receiver Tee Higgins
Doctors call on more people to learn CPR after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Doctors are calling on the public to familiarize themselves with lifesaving CPR techniques after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin received CPR, which stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, to restore his heartbeat on the field, the Bills said in a...
Open Letter To Anybody Who Doesn’t Know CPR: You Should
At a New Year’s Eve party, someone asked me if I knew CPR, and I shamefully said “No, I don’t.”. The person I was speaking to told me how important it is to know how to administer CPR. “I saved three people with CPR,” the person told me. “I say that because it shows how important it is.”
hcplive.com
Adopting Greater CPR Strategies After Damar Hamlin
Michael J. Ackerman, MD, PhD, discusses the simplicity and availability of education around CPR and defibrillator use, and the role of clinicians in raising public health preparedness. Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football during this week, suffering a...
WSAZ
Local doctors encourage AED be present at all athletic events
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands watched as medical personnel worked to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday night. The 24-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Local sports medicine physician Dr. Andy Gilliland was watching on his...
MedicalXpress
What is cardiac arrest? A heart expert explains
Cardiac arrest (or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known) is a medical emergency. It happens when an event, usually an electrical disturbance, quickly and unexpectedly causes your heart to stop working. It's not the same as a heart attack, and is called sudden because it seems to happen without warning.
