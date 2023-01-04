ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Syracuse, NY

CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
ktalnews.com

Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Texoma's Homepage

Damar Hamlin collapse shining light on importance of CPR training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter and medical experts said it was the response by medical professionals that followed that made all the difference. Hamlin received CPR […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
hcplive.com

Adopting Greater CPR Strategies After Damar Hamlin

Michael J. Ackerman, MD, PhD, discusses the simplicity and availability of education around CPR and defibrillator use, and the role of clinicians in raising public health preparedness. Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football during this week, suffering a...
WSAZ

Local doctors encourage AED be present at all athletic events

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands watched as medical personnel worked to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday night. The 24-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Local sports medicine physician Dr. Andy Gilliland was watching on his...
KENTUCKY STATE
MedicalXpress

What is cardiac arrest? A heart expert explains

Cardiac arrest (or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known) is a medical emergency. It happens when an event, usually an electrical disturbance, quickly and unexpectedly causes your heart to stop working. It's not the same as a heart attack, and is called sudden because it seems to happen without warning.

