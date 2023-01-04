Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico seeks to recover attorney fees in denied Measure H lawsuit
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico says it filed a motion for sanctions against “Chicoans Against Financial Mismanagement - No On Measure H” (CAFM-NOMH) and Karl Ory for a petition filed in August. The petition filed in August claimed the City of Chico and election officials wrongfully...
actionnewsnow.com
Thousands of customers affected by PG&E power outages during winter storm
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of people across Northern California are without power as a winter storm pushes through. About 3,000 customers in Corning and east to the Sacramento River lost power Thursday morning around 7:19 a.m. There is no estimated time power will be restored. Thousands of...
actionnewsnow.com
Downed trees knock out power to thousands in Butte, Tehama, Shasta and Glenn Counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:19 P.M. UPDATE - Trees were knocked down overnight across Butte, Shasta, Tehama and Glenn Counties, knocking out power to thousands of customers. In Palermo a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking several roads overnight in Paradise...
actionnewsnow.com
All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council approves Valley's Edge Community amid opposition
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council voted 5-1 to approve the plan for the Valley's Edge Community Tuesday night. Tom Van Overbeek recused himself from the vote and Addison Winslow voted no. The council discussed this topic on the agenda for more than 3 1/2 hours. The decision to approve...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
actionnewsnow.com
Roads closed, sandbags available across Northern California as winter storm pushes through
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed as a strong winter storm barrels through the area. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico,...
actionnewsnow.com
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
actionnewsnow.com
Downed tree forced road closures in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Elliot Road in Paradise between Maxwell Road and Clark Road was closed due to a tree blocking the road, bringing down power lines with it. As of 12 p.m., more than 850 people in Paradise are without power, according to the PG&E outage map. There is no estimated time of power being restored.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy conditions persist Thursday
Keep your umbrella handy, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and keep your phone charged as you get ready to take on your Thursday. The winter storm that brought out heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity yesterday is tracking north off the West Coast in the Pacific and will continue to drive the potential for more rain, snow, gusty winds and thunderstorms across northern California today. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in the Sierra, Butte County, Glenn County, and northern Trinity County through 7am Thursday morning. The biggest concern is the potential for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars. Flood Watch is in effect for the valley, foothills, and portions of the Northern Mountains through 10am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect in the Sierra through 4am Friday due to the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50mph out of the south. Hazardous travel conditions are likely for our higher elevations through the next several days due to the snow, and our snow levels are projected to stay up to around 5000'. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the valley in Shasta & Tehama Counties, the Butte County Foothills, and Trinity County through 1pm Thursday due to gusts up to around 45mph. Modoc County will remain under a High Wind Warning through 4pm Thursday due to the potential for gusts up to 70mph out of the south. We'll have pockets of heavy rain and snow across our region through the day, and there is a decent chance for thunderstorm activity developing through your Thursday. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds if they do develop, and that will drive elevated flooding and debris flow concerns. Locally strong gusts of wind will also be a concern for more trees being downed into roads and power lines. That will bring more potential for travel impacts and power outages through the day on Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in will end up in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones today. Sustained south winds to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph are looking likely for the valley and foothills. South gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Sierra. Between a half an inch to an inch of rain is projected for the majority of our region through early Friday morning. Some areas will get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Friday.
actionnewsnow.com
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
actionnewsnow.com
2 cars t-bone at roundabout north of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two cars were involved in an early morning crash Thursday at the roundabout on Clark Road and Durham-Pentz Road. California Highway Patrol Officer Bourriague said one car t-boned into the driver's side of a second car around 7 a.m., causing the Mazda that was hit to be pushed all the way across to the opposite side of the roundabout.
1 injured after officer opens fire during chase in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One person's health remains unknown after Grass Valley police say a Wednesday foot pursuit ended in at least one officer discharging their weapon. Police say they were investigating reports of a possible theft in the 500 Block of French Avenue. While there, police recall hearing...
actionnewsnow.com
Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm
Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting wrapped up in PG&E gas lines. Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm. Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting...
actionnewsnow.com
First responders encourage flooded road safety
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Several Roads in Butte County are closed due to flooding, and there could be more with this week's weather. First Responders are encouraging drivers to be safe on the road this week, for the increase in the rain can leave more roads flooded. Captain Daniel Hart of...
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Officials Warn of Downed Power Lines & Gas Leaks
(City of Yuba City release) – With High Winds Forecasted, be prepared for the possibility of down power lines. If you smell natural gas or see downed power lines, leave the area immediately and call 9-1-1. Then, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000. For 24-hour power outage info, call 1-800-743-5002. Be...
actionnewsnow.com
Elected Butte County officials sworn into office Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Newly elected and re-elected Butte County officials took the oath of office on Monday. This includes new Clerk-Recorder Keaton Denlay, replacing Candace Grubbs after her 36 years of service. The new Butte County Assessor Alyssa Douglas and newly-elected District 2 Supervisor Peter Durfee took the oath...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon reopens after rockslides
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. 2:22 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened around 2:20 p.m. after rockslides Thursday morning. Caltrans District 2 confirmed that the rockslide took place near Plumas mile-marker 22.64 on Highway 70, which is approximately a mile west of Rush Creek Road. The CHP...
