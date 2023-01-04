Keep your umbrella handy, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and keep your phone charged as you get ready to take on your Thursday. The winter storm that brought out heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity yesterday is tracking north off the West Coast in the Pacific and will continue to drive the potential for more rain, snow, gusty winds and thunderstorms across northern California today. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in the Sierra, Butte County, Glenn County, and northern Trinity County through 7am Thursday morning. The biggest concern is the potential for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars. Flood Watch is in effect for the valley, foothills, and portions of the Northern Mountains through 10am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect in the Sierra through 4am Friday due to the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50mph out of the south. Hazardous travel conditions are likely for our higher elevations through the next several days due to the snow, and our snow levels are projected to stay up to around 5000'. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the valley in Shasta & Tehama Counties, the Butte County Foothills, and Trinity County through 1pm Thursday due to gusts up to around 45mph. Modoc County will remain under a High Wind Warning through 4pm Thursday due to the potential for gusts up to 70mph out of the south. We'll have pockets of heavy rain and snow across our region through the day, and there is a decent chance for thunderstorm activity developing through your Thursday. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds if they do develop, and that will drive elevated flooding and debris flow concerns. Locally strong gusts of wind will also be a concern for more trees being downed into roads and power lines. That will bring more potential for travel impacts and power outages through the day on Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in will end up in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones today. Sustained south winds to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph are looking likely for the valley and foothills. South gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Sierra. Between a half an inch to an inch of rain is projected for the majority of our region through early Friday morning. Some areas will get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Friday.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO