ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gridley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 people

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Andrew PARKER is a “high-risk” parole violator. Parker is described as a 27-year-old Black male, born April 8, 1995. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Parker has prior arrests for robbery and firearms violations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run

Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman

An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Officers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 3, 4:00 AM:. Gridley Police say Magnolia Street has reopened between Kentucky and Ohio Streets after police activity shut down the area. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey confirmed further details regarding the now-reported fatal officer-involved shooting. According to Ramsey, one person has died...
GRIDLEY, CA
FOX40

Placer County woman expected to survive stabbing, sheriff says

(KTXL) — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Placer County on Sunday was arrested in Sacramento County, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. -Video above: Continued rainfall threatens debris flows in burn scars Joseph Dodd, 34, described as a transient from Auburn, is believed to have stabbed a woman at around 9:02 […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Families in Gridley shocked at officer-involved shooting

Police only shut down one street, Magnolia St. between Kentucky and Ohio St. There are no other road closures and officers did not give any shelter-in-place orders to people living near the shooting. Families in Gridley shocked at officer-involved shooting. Police only shut down one street, Magnolia St. between Kentucky...
GRIDLEY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

City of Sacramento records first homicide of 2023

The City of Sacramento recorded its first homicide on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023 around 1:05 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel. The suspect(s) fled the scene after the incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 man killed in a Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot

CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

4-year-old boy leaves Sacramento-area school for hours before staff realized he was gone

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy on Wednesday walked away from his school in Sacramento, and it took hours before anyone realized he was gone, officials said. The Center Joint Unified School District, which represents Cyril Spinelli Elementary School in Antelope, said the student left the campus at the end of the lunch hour after using the restroom. An adult who found the student off campus contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
ANTELOPE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy