1 injured after officer opens fire during chase in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One person's health remains unknown after Grass Valley police say a Wednesday foot pursuit ended in at least one officer discharging their weapon. Police say they were investigating reports of a possible theft in the 500 Block of French Avenue. While there, police recall hearing...
KCRA.com
Man killed in Lincoln on Jan. 1, sheriff’s office offers reward for arrests
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public to solve a homicide in Lincoln on the first day of the new year. A man was found shot dead inside a home on the 1100 block of Fox Lane on Sunday after 6:18 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
krcrtv.com
Man shot and killed by police in Gridley identified as investigators release new details
GRIDLEY, Calif. — Investigators have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Gridley Monday night. According to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, Baltazar Rubio, 43, Gridley, was killed after a confrontation with officers in an alley. The officers involved in the incident have...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 people
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Andrew PARKER is a “high-risk” parole violator. Parker is described as a 27-year-old Black male, born April 8, 1995. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Parker has prior arrests for robbery and firearms violations.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reports first homicide of the year in the county
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reported the county recorded its first homicide of 2023 on New Year’s Day. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane in Carmichael.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman
An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Officers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 3, 4:00 AM:. Gridley Police say Magnolia Street has reopened between Kentucky and Ohio Streets after police activity shut down the area. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey confirmed further details regarding the now-reported fatal officer-involved shooting. According to Ramsey, one person has died...
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Man Arrested After Driving on YCPD Front Lawn & Butte House Road Pursuit
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Yuba City Police Department reports the arrest of 46-year-old David Matta after he “drove over the front lawn at the Police Department on Poole Boulevard at a high rate of speed.” He allegedly did so in a full-size pickup last Friday night at around 7:45.
Placer County woman expected to survive stabbing, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Placer County on Sunday was arrested in Sacramento County, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. -Video above: Continued rainfall threatens debris flows in burn scars Joseph Dodd, 34, described as a transient from Auburn, is believed to have stabbed a woman at around 9:02 […]
Yuba City man arrested, accused of ramming patrol vehicle with officer inside
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City man is being held at the Sutter County jail after he allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle an with officer inside. According to the Yuba City Police Department, it happened Friday around 7:45 p.m. The police department says the driver of a Ford...
actionnewsnow.com
Families in Gridley shocked at officer-involved shooting
Police only shut down one street, Magnolia St. between Kentucky and Ohio St. There are no other road closures and officers did not give any shelter-in-place orders to people living near the shooting. Families in Gridley shocked at officer-involved shooting. Police only shut down one street, Magnolia St. between Kentucky...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Cyber harassment, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 20. Caleb Aguilar-Reyes, 37, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant and an outside felony warrant in...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
City of Sacramento records first homicide of 2023
The City of Sacramento recorded its first homicide on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023 around 1:05 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel. The suspect(s) fled the scene after the incident.
CBS News
Boy, 4 who walked away from Antelope school found two hours later by gas station employee
ANTELOPE — A 4-year-old boy who was missing for more than two hours after walking away from an Antelope school was found safely by a gas station attendant, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the boy walked away from Cyril Spinelli Elementary School, which is...
1 man killed in a Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman’s mysterious death remains unsolved. The California Department of Justice has no answers
Johnny Matthews said he had “false hope” in November that a major Sacramento Bee investigation into his sister’s death might kick loose a lead and fuel a breakthrough in the case. At the very least, he thought the series might prompt an update from California Department of...
actionnewsnow.com
Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
KCRA.com
4-year-old boy leaves Sacramento-area school for hours before staff realized he was gone
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy on Wednesday walked away from his school in Sacramento, and it took hours before anyone realized he was gone, officials said. The Center Joint Unified School District, which represents Cyril Spinelli Elementary School in Antelope, said the student left the campus at the end of the lunch hour after using the restroom. An adult who found the student off campus contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
