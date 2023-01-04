A January 30th jury trial date has been set for a Yucca Valley man accused of murder in the 2018 death of his girlfriend’s one-year-old son. Arthur Thomas Davies was 38 when he was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder after his girlfriend’s son – Parker Lee Schumaker was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center with injuries consistent with child abuse. The 1-one-year old was then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died while on life support, resulting in the charges being changed to murder and assault resulting in the death of a child.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO