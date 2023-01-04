Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Relationship With Girl, 15, Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant re-entered not guilty pleas Thursday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, is charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a minor and one...
z1077fm.com
Trial date set for Yucca Valley man suspected of child-murder in 2018
A January 30th jury trial date has been set for a Yucca Valley man accused of murder in the 2018 death of his girlfriend’s one-year-old son. Arthur Thomas Davies was 38 when he was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder after his girlfriend’s son – Parker Lee Schumaker was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center with injuries consistent with child abuse. The 1-one-year old was then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died while on life support, resulting in the charges being changed to murder and assault resulting in the death of a child.
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Robbed MoVal Store with Knife Sentenced
A 26-year-old felon who held up a Moreno Valley convenience store using a knife was sentenced Wednesday to five years in state prison. Kamonte Ramone Miller of Perris pleaded guilty in September to robbery and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office did not drop any charges as part of the plea agreement.
Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man
A probationer and his cohort accused of gunning down a 60-year-old Cabazon man must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Victor Diaz Sandoval, 52, of Cabazon, and Gilberto Garcia, 38, of Banning, allegedly killed Ruben Garcia in 2021. Following a preliminary hearing at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County The post Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Armed Robbery Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges
An Indio man accused in connection with the armed robbery of a person who responded to an advertisement of an Xbox gaming console for sale pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges. Brian Lee Craig, 19, was charged with five felonies — two counts of possession of controlled substances for...
Indio man charged in armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller
An Indio man accused in connection with the armed robbery of a person who responded to an advertisement of an Xbox gaming console for sale pleaded not guilty today to felony charges. Brian Lee Craig, 19, was charged with five felonies -- two counts of possession of controlled substances for sale and one each of The post Indio man charged in armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Triple Shooting Charged with Murder, Attempted Murder
A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following a manhunt that...
Defense in Jose Larin-Garcia trial brings more witnesses to the stand
The defense called up two Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) employees to discuss the scene of the crime and explain how audio recordings from the night no longer exist. Jose Arellano who works for the PSPD Traffic Unit was first on the stand on Wednesday. The defense questioned him about when he was called to The post Defense in Jose Larin-Garcia trial brings more witnesses to the stand appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man in San Jacinto
SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A man armed with a machete and barricaded with a child inside a San Jacinto home was fatally shot after charging at deputies Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officials said sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Minor...
mynewsla.com
Charges Refiled Against Suspected Coachella Valley Serial Burglar
Charges were dismissed but quickly re-filed Tuesday against a suspected serial burglar accused of residential break-ins in two Coachella Valley cities. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, faces the same seven felony charges — six counts of burglary and one of receiving stolen property. He pleaded not guilty...
Man dead after allegedly attacking deputies with machete in Riverside County
A man is dead after allegedly attacking deputies with a machete in Riverside County on Tuesday. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, held a 12-year-old child hostage during the deadly incident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 800 block of Minor […]
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Fatally Shooting Man on San Jacinto Street Arraigned
A probationer accused of gunning down a man during a confrontation on a San Jacinto street pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other offenses. Diego Ernesto Brane, 24, of San Jacinto was arrested in November for the 2019 slaying of Christopher Gutierrez, also of San Jacinto. Along with the...
Sheriff Bianco to begin next term: “I will be a loud voice for Deputy Cordero so he does not die in vain.”
Sheriff Chad Bianco's swearing-in ceremony starts at 4:00 p.m. You can watch it live below: Sheriff Chad Bianco from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office will be sworn in for his second term on Thursday and has many goals to accomplish in the next six years. The sheriff discussed big goals to small goals with News The post Sheriff Bianco to begin next term: “I will be a loud voice for Deputy Cordero so he does not die in vain.” appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Felony Charges Expected Against Man Suspected in Triple Shooting
Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following a manhunt that began two days earlier, following the shooting in...
mynewsla.com
Skateboarder Struck by Hit-Run Driver in Palm Springs
A 26-year-old skateboarder sustained major injuries Thursday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, and police asked for public help finding the motorist. The skateboarder was heading northbound, against traffic, and was “on his cell phone” on El Cielo Road just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
Three suspects are arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery and firing gunshot in San Bernardino
Three suspects were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers were patrolling the area of E and 5th streets when they heard a single gunshot, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 3. Then they observed three male suspects standing next to three other subjects whom they robbed.
Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto
A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Two-Mile Procession Planned Ahead of Funeral for Fallen Deputy Friday
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned Friday ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate, lining the route to pay final respects. According to sheriff’s officials, the procession honoring 32-year-old Deputy...
Skateboarder suffers major injuries in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
A 26-year-old skateboarder sustained major injuries today when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, and police asked for public help finding the motorist. The skateboarder was heading northbound, against traffic, and was "on his cell phone" on El Cielo Road just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Palm Springs Police Department. The skateboarder The post Skateboarder suffers major injuries in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed
A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero topped $100,000 on...
Comments / 0