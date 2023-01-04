ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ems1.com

Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden

WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How the House Speaker Debacle Is Paralyzing the U.S. Congress

The House entered a third day of the new Congress on Thursday without a new speaker. The debacle has effectively paralyzed the legislative branch of the government, leaving Congress incapable of passing legislation and representatives unable to offer formal services to constituents. If the stalemate drags on for days more,...
News Breaking LIVE

New Bill Banning TikTok Introduced to Congress

A new bipartisan bill has been introduced to Congress that would ban TikTok in the United States, Mediaite reports. The new bill, the Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act, or ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act, was introduced in the Senate by Marco Rubio, and in the House by Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL).
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How it ends for defeated or retiring members of Congress

Most Iowans are familiar with the balloons, buttons, and hoopla parts of political campaigns. Some wonder, however, what happens when a campaign ends in defeat — especially when the defeated candidate is an incumbent, with offices and staff — and with legislative and other work that still needs to be done. How does all that […] The post How it ends for defeated or retiring members of Congress appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

