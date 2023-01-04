Read full article on original website
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
With LA’s COVID-19 Tenant Protections Set to Expire, Some Fear Eviction Wave
Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles’ rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it. Cipres,...
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday. Buscaino, who served two terms on the council before losing a bid for mayor last year, will join Ballard Partners, a governmental and public affairs lobbying firm with offices in Washington D.C., Florida, Boston, Tel Aviv, Istanbul and Los Angeles.
Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed
A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero topped $100,000 on...
Los Angeles Housing Authority Dealing With Apparent Cyberattack
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced Tuesday it is experiencing an apparent cyberattack that has disrupted its systems. In a statement, the agency described the situation as a “cyber event” and did not specify the nature of the attack or what data may have been compromised. HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, has a budget of more than $1 billion.
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him
A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department’s Media Relations Division and alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys” is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.
Two-Mile Procession Planned Ahead of Funeral for Fallen Deputy Friday
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned Friday ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate, lining the route to pay final respects. According to sheriff’s officials, the procession honoring 32-year-old Deputy...
LA County Reports Nearly 7,000 New COVID Cases Over Holiday Weekend
Los Angeles County logged nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases over the long holiday weekend, along with 62 more virus-related deaths, according to figures released Tuesday. The county Department of Public Health reported 3,488 new infections from Saturday, along with 1,837 from Sunday, 1,035 Monday and 575 Tuesday. The 6,935 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,638,639.
Irwindale Police Dispatcher Alleges Former Chief Harassed Her After Breakup
An Irwindale police dispatcher is suing the city and a former police chief, alleging the chief sexually harassed the married woman even after she told him she wanted to end the intimate relationship they had that was initially consensual. Mariela Isabel Avila’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against the city...
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Building
A man found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles was identified by authorities Thursday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Paramedics were sent to the 800 block of South Broadway about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, according...
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
Santa Monica Officer Sues City, Colleague Over Crash of Police SUVs
A Santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer, alleging a lack of training caused a collision of their patrol SUVs in 2020 when both were responding to emergency calls. Officer Cain Mora’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges violation of due process and seeks unspecified...
Person Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Commercial Building
A male was found dead Wednesday in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 800 block of South Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on...
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
LAPD Officer Shoots Man in Downtown Los Angeles
A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a suspect Tuesday evening in South Los Angeles, it was reported. Police were called to 28th Street and Central Avenue between Adams and Jefferson boulevards regarding a suspect armed with a knife, but soon a call went out for more units as a crowd began to gather, CBS2 reported.
Man Shot by Police in Westlake Apartment Identified
A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
Man Found Dead in Minivan in Rowland Heights Identified
A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west...
Man Injured at Metro Station; Investigation Underway
A man was injured Wednesday when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area. Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The man was found “wedged”...
Authorities Seek Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday in locating a missing woman from East Los Angeles. Florencia Rojas, 75, was last seen on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the 120 block of North Herbert Avenue in East Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rojas was...
LAPD Officer Defends Shooting of Man in Montecito Heights Driveway
A Los Angeles police officer says in new court papers that he shot a man in self-defense when he and his partner responded to a 2018 assault with a deadly weapon call and found two people sleeping on a driveway in Montecito Heights, an incident which is the subject of a wrongful death suit by the descendant’s parents.
LAPD Central Station Evacuated Following Possible Hazardous-Material Incident
An employee at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Station opened an envelope containing an unknown substance Wednesday and was taken to a hospital after feeling ill, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:40 a.m. at the facility in the 200 block of East Sixth Street, according to...
