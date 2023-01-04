Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run Death of Woman
A man was in custody Thursday in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was injured about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Triple Shooting Charged with Murder, Attempted Murder
A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following a manhunt that...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Police in Westlake Apartment Identified
A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Robbed MoVal Store with Knife Sentenced
A 26-year-old felon who held up a Moreno Valley convenience store using a knife was sentenced Wednesday to five years in state prison. Kamonte Ramone Miller of Perris pleaded guilty in September to robbery and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office did not drop any charges as part of the plea agreement.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Snatching 4-Year-Old Son From Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and other counts. Stephen Marcell Rhodes, 34, was charged with one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary, kidnapping and child stealing, along with one misdemeanor count each of battery of a spouse, violation of a domestic relations court order and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Teen Girl on Irvine Trail
A 24-year-old Irvine man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Larry Molina was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records. Police were called about the alleged sexual assault on Peters Canyon Trail near Irvine Boulevard and the state Route 261 toll...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Armed Robbery Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges
An Indio man accused in connection with the armed robbery of a person who responded to an advertisement of an Xbox gaming console for sale pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges. Brian Lee Craig, 19, was charged with five felonies — two counts of possession of controlled substances for...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Alleged DUI Death of Motorist Pushing Disabled Van
A Los Angeles man was charged Wednesday in connection with an alleged DUI crash that killed a 62-year-old man who was pushing a disabled van in Long Beach on New Year’s Eve. David Jermain Grace, 33, pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol content causing injury.
mynewsla.com
Felony Charges Expected Against Man Suspected in Triple Shooting
Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following a manhunt that began two days earlier, following the shooting in...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Relationship With Girl, 15, Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant re-entered not guilty pleas Thursday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, is charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a minor and one...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Help In Locating 50-Year-Old Man
Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help in locating a missing 50-year-old man. Khoi Zan Ybarra last spoke with his family on Nov. 20, 2022, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ybarra was described as being six-feet-four inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has black shoulder-length...
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Woman’s Killing in Pasadena
A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates...
mynewsla.com
Woman Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Defends Shooting of Man in Montecito Heights Driveway
A Los Angeles police officer says in new court papers that he shot a man in self-defense when he and his partner responded to a 2018 assault with a deadly weapon call and found two people sleeping on a driveway in Montecito Heights, an incident which is the subject of a wrongful death suit by the descendant’s parents.
mynewsla.com
Santa Monica Officer Sues City, Colleague Over Crash of Police SUVs
A Santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer, alleging a lack of training caused a collision of their patrol SUVs in 2020 when both were responding to emergency calls. Officer Cain Mora’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges violation of due process and seeks unspecified...
mynewsla.com
La Verne PD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Robbery Suspects
La Verne police Wednesday reached out for public help in identifying and locating three robbery suspects. The robbery occurred Nov. 21 at a CVS at 1479 Foothill Boulevard, according to the La Verne Police Department. Police said three female suspects took multiple items from the shelves and placed them in...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Barricade in Studio City Residence
A man was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a residence in Studio City. The standoff began about 2:15 a.m., when police went to the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive to serve a warrant, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. A SWAT team was sent to the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead at Bus Stop in Torrance
A man was found dead Wednesday at a bus stop in Torrance and an investigation was under way, but police said there were no immediate signs of foul play. Officers were sent to Hawthorne Boulevard and 182nd Street early Wednesday morning, police said. Information was not immediately available on the...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Fatally Shooting Man on San Jacinto Street Arraigned
A probationer accused of gunning down a man during a confrontation on a San Jacinto street pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other offenses. Diego Ernesto Brane, 24, of San Jacinto was arrested in November for the 2019 slaying of Christopher Gutierrez, also of San Jacinto. Along with the...
