A man who allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and other counts. Stephen Marcell Rhodes, 34, was charged with one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary, kidnapping and child stealing, along with one misdemeanor count each of battery of a spouse, violation of a domestic relations court order and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO