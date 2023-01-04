Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Football: Reports: Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes played their best game of the season when they needed to in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Devils remain encouraged ahead of meeting with Red Wings
The New Jersey Devils have only won twice in the last 11 games after an attention-getting start to the season,
FOX Sports
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
Yardbarker
Devils’ Depth on Display in 5-1 Victory Over Red Wings
On Jan. 4, the New Jersey Devils flew out of Michigan winners of their season series versus the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. In addition to earning a valuable two points, eight different forwards collected at least a point in the team’s 5-1 victory.
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023
They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
Yardbarker
Devils rifle off 5 unanswered goals to blast Red Wings
Dougie Hamilton, Jack Hughes, Alexander Holtz and Nico Hischier all had a goal and an assist to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Miles Wood had two assists and Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves in goal for New...
Yardbarker
Tristan Jarry Not with Penguins, Being Evaluated in Pittsburgh
After leaving in the midst of the first period during the 2023 Winter Classic, starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the ice with a lower-body injury and didn’t return for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Without Jarry the Penguins were forced to finish the game with Casey DeSmith in goal and the...
NHL
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
Comments / 0