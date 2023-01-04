ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes

By MARK SCOLFORO and BROOKE SCHULTZ
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRxKG_0k2bTzaD00

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a surprising move Tuesday on the strength of every Democrat and more than a dozen GOP votes.

Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable to convert a temporary two-seat majority into a vote to retain the post. The move to nominate and elect Rozzi only began hours before the vote, but his election also leaves questions about how the chamber will operate in the short term and whether he will remain a Democrat.

Rozzi, who began his sixth two-year term from a Reading-area district this week, is best known as a champion of the effort to give victims of child sexual abuse another chance to sue perpetrators or institutions that covered it up over claims that are barred by time limits in current law.

The November election was so close — and complicated by the death of one Democrat and the departures of two others who were elected to higher offices — that what is normally a highly scripted event instead became an afternoon of drama and uncertainty.

Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats in November, the minimum amount needed to take over the chamber, 102-101, after more than a decade in the minority.

But that margin is now 101-99 with the three vacancies that will remain open until at least February. Rozzi left questions unanswered Tuesday night about how the chamber will operate in the meantime and who will function as the majority.

In brief remarks on the House floor, Rozzi said he would be independent and pledged not to caucus with either Republicans or Democrats and to staff his office with members of both parties. He decried dysfunction and obstruction in the chamber’s politics and said “never has this House been so divided.”

“I pledge allegiance and loyalty to no interest in this building, to no interest in our politics, I pledge my loyalty to the people of the commonwealth,” Rozzi said in his remarks.

Democrats said Rozzi will remain a Democrat and not switch his registration to independent. But Republicans insisted otherwise Tuesday night, saying that Rozzi will become an independent. Assuming Democrats retain the three open seats, Rozzi as an independent would tie the House at 101-101, when every seat is filled.

Appearing with top Democrats several hours after the vote, Rozzi told reporters in the Capitol that his move to the dais was “totally unexpected.”

But Rozzi said he would not make any “grand announcement." He refused to take questions from reporters there, including whether he will change his registration to independent.

“The speakership is a nonpartisan — and I want to repeat that — nonpartisan officer of the House, entrusted with maintaining the integrity of the House,” he told reporters. “That will be my focus as speaker.”

Even so, the speakership is not necessarily a nonpartisan office, with the House coming off of a dozen years of Republican speakers who caucused with Republicans and helped lead the Republican majorities.

Rozzi had worked alongside Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro — and closely with Rep. Jim Gregory, a conservative Republican who nominated him — in pushing for the lawsuit window after Shapiro, as attorney general, unveiled a landmark grand jury report on his office’s investigation into the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses.

Gregory, from Blair County, said he and Rozzi had talked about such a possibility for months but did not bring it up until Gregory contacted House Republican leaders at midafternoon Tuesday and encouraged them to reach out to Rozzi.

Every Democrat backed Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans, including their floor leader, Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County.

In a statement, House Republican leaders lauded Rozzi as “Pennsylvania’s first Independent Speaker of the House.”

“Reflecting the realities of an evenly divided chamber, it is imperative we have a truly independent voice to conduct House business and manage the House floor,” they said.

Democrats had initially hoped to elevate their floor leader, Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, to become the state’s first woman speaker, although it was not clear that Republicans would support her candidacy for speaker.

Instead, Democrats went along with Rozzi, who drew Republican support and overcame the rival candidacy of Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, who received 85 votes.

In the meantime, Cutler has a pending lawsuit designed to delay the special elections to fill two of the three vacant Democratic seats until May.

McClinton has moved to schedule those elections for Feb. 7, with the third special election.

___

Associated Press writer Marc Levy in Harrisburg contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
therecord-online.com

Democrats and a handful of Republicans picked the Pennsylvania House’s new speaker

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has pushed for the creation of a civil window to bring lawsuits against abusers, was named presiding officer with 115 votes. All Democrats voted for Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans including those in leadership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kevin McCarthy loses 7th vote for House speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Cal., lost a seventh vote for House speaker on Thursday afternoon as the embarrassment for him and the Republican Party continued. McCarthy had lost three votes on Tuesday and three more on Wednesday, the first time in a century the process has necessitated more than one ballot. House members will continue indefinitely until a majority decision is reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan

Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office is ending and, unlike some Pennsylvania politicians, he is going out on a high note. Wolf will return to York County with the commonwealth’s finances in good shape, record low unemployment, huge investments in public education, and an absence of scandal. Despite often bitter relations with the Republican-controlled legislature […] The post Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee

Welcome to the first Tuesday of 2023. At high noon today, incoming members of the state House and Senate will take the oath of office, officially kicking off the new, two-year legislative session. And while last November’s general election is squarely in the rearview mirror, that doesn’t mean the coming weeks and months are going […] The post The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Virginian Review

State House control unclear ahead of chamber’s speaker vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the state House of Representatives hung in the balance Tuesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers, their families and supporters arrived at the state Capitol to be sworn in for the new two-year legislative session. State representatives must elect a speaker to serve as their chamber’s presiding officer, but the November election was so close — and complicated by the death of one Allegheny County Democrat and resignations of two others — that what is normally a highly scripted event is instead a moment of drama and uncertainty. Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats, the minimum amount...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was formally sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Fetterman, a Democrat from Allegheny County, received 51.25% of the vote in November’s general election to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz, who received 46.33%. More than 2.7 million votes were cast for Fetterman, about 40,000 votes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Schemel Takes Oath of Office for Fifth Term

Rep. Paul Schemel (R-Franklin) took the oath of office Tuesday to begin his fifth term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. For the 2023-24 Legislative Session, Schemel’s priorities include protecting the unborn, reining in government overspending, ensuring the accuracy and accountability of elections, making the state more business friendly by reducing the burden of regulations, and advocating for the rights of taxpayers through government transparency.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee

One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

New State Rep. Scialabba To Take Oath Monday

Butler County’s newest state representative will take the oath of office on Monday. Republican Stephenie Scialabba will be sworn-in at noon as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba takes over for longtime State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, who served the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
142K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy