Bill White, who lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombings, dies at 81

A survivor of the Boston Marathon Bombings has died at the age of 81.

Back in 2013 at the age of 71 William V. “Bill” White lost his right leg in the bombings. White underwent years of therapy to regain his ability to walk again and was “immensely grateful” to police officer Bobby Buttler for helping save his life, according to his obituary.

White, who befriended and kept in touch with the others who lost all or part of one or both legs due to injuries from the Marathon bombings, died on Dec. 17 in Providence Milwaukie Hospital in Milwaukie, Oregon. He was 81.

White had lived in Bolton, MA for 44 years where they raised their two sons. He participated in many community activities including coaching youth soccer, fundraising for the Bolton Public Library, and volunteering for St. Francis Catholic Church, his family wrote. He also was active in the organization of the Bolton Hometown Veteran Heroes banners that are displayed on Main St and recognize local citizens who served our country.

Bill moved with his, Mary Jo, to Lake Oswego, Ore., several months ago to be closer to their son Andrew and his family.

