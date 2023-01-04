Read full article on original website
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Look: Michelle Tafoya Is Furious With Former NFL Player
ESPN analyst Bart Scott has been heavily criticized on social media for the past 24 hours due to his stance on the Damar Hamlin situation. During the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. It occurred after a collision with Tee Higgins. Scott claims Hamlin didn't expect...
Look: Pat McAfee Livid With NFL Team Over Declined Interview Request
Pat McAfee is one of the fastest growing content creators in all of sports media. His self-titled "Pat McAfee Show" has garnered major traction over recent years, with the former NFL punter using his platform to interview some of the hottest names in sports. With a reoccurring guest - ...
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game
On Monday evening during the Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after sustaining a hit and reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
WLTX.com
All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin
WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game. In three days...
Wayne, Freeney among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
INDIANAPOLIS — Reggie Wayne is once again one step away from the Hall of Fame. The former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver was announced as one of 15 finalists for induction into the hall Wednesday night. It's the fourth straight year Wayne has reached the final round of voting before induction to Canton.
chatsports.com
NFL picks, Week 18
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Big Cat Country
News Around the NFL: Week 18
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have...
Former NFL Player Uche Nwaneri Passes Away at 38
A former offensive lineman who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars was found dead last week in West Lafayette, Indiana. According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Uche Nwaneri was discovered at his wife’s home last Friday after returning from a trip to Georgia. He drove from the Peach State to see his wife in Indiana. She found him unresponsive in a bedroom at her house when she returned around 1 a.m. When she found him, she called 911.
athleticbusiness.com
Report: Players Association to File NFL Grievance Over 'Cement'-Like Turf
The NFL Players Association is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Carolina Panthers for an unsatisfactory playing surface regarding the synthetic turf at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., during a late-December game, ESPN reported. A league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that the grievance...
overtimeheroics.net
Overtime Heroics NFL Hot Seat Report
With 1 week left in the NFL season, it’s time to look at the NFL Hot Seat Report in advance of Black Monday. Matt Rhule/Carolina Panthers- Replaced by Steve Wilks (Defensive Assistant) Frank Reich/Indianapolis Colts- Replaced by Jeff Saturday (Staff Consultant) Nathaniel Hackett/Denver Broncos-Replaced by Jerry Rosburg (Senior Assistant)
Look: NFL World Is Shocked By The Adam Vinatieri Video
Adam Vinatieri wants everyone to know just how jacked he truly is. Vinatieri, who's widely considered to be one of the best kickers in NFL history, posted a video of him and his son working out and it's gone viral. He looks like someone who hits the gym almost every...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts
The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
