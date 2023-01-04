ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlvTu_0k2bTJx300

MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say.

According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.

CHP officers and other emergency personnel arrived at the scene, according to CHP - San Francisco Area. A white Tesla was found about 250-300 feet down the cliff. Inside the Tesla were four people - two adults and two children. Emergency crews worked to rappel down to the car. Eventually, the people inside the Tesla were rescued and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene. Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act,” said CHP - San Francisco Area in the news release.

Dharmesh A. Patel was identified as the driver. Patel, another adult, a 4-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy were inside the car and survived. According to The Associated Press, the Tesla went down a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway by an area that is referred to as the Devil’s Slide which is known for deadly car wrecks.

Patel will be taken into custody once he is discharged from the hospital, CHP - San Francisco said, according to the AP.

Patel has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse, according to CHP - San Francisco Area. There is no determination of the driving mode the Tesla was in at the time the incident occurred but it is not believed to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information or witnesses are asked to call CHP - San Francisco Area at 415-557-1094.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sand Hills Express

Driver of Tesla that plunged off Calif. cliff arrested for attempted murder

California officials say the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway Monday has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Also inside were another adult and two children, who haven’t been identified.
PASADENA, CA
93.1 WZAK

Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California

A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

CHP: Pasadena man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with 4 inside

A 42-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally driving a Tesla approximately 250-300 feet down a cliff off Highway 1 in Northern California on Monday with three other people inside the vehicle, including two children, authorities said Tuesday. The three victims all survived the crash in what a...
PASADENA, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m. According to police, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian briefly blocks lanes on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes were briefly blocked on the San Mateo Bridge Tuesday night due to police activity, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the traffic stoppage was due to a person jumping back and forth between the eastbound and westbound directions. CHP could not say whether the person was attempting […]
SAN MATEO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash Reported on Farm Bureau Road in Concord

The Concord Police Department recently released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run bicycle collision that occurred on December 21, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Bicycle Collision in...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Details emerge about driver charged in Devil's Slide cliff plunge; family still in hospital

MONTARA — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he's released from a hospital, the highway patrol said. He was in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave.Rescuers initially hailed the family's survival as a "miracle" after the Tesla...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Father Intentionally Drove Car With Family Off Cliff, Cops Say

The driver of a Tesla which plunged off a cliff in Northern California was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday. Rescuers feared they would not find anyone alive when they were called to the scene of the wreck after a 250-foot fall in an area known as Devil’s Slide, which is notorious for fatal car accidents. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was arrested after being recovered from the vehicle which also contained his wife, 41, and their two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. The highway patrol agency said in...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
ALAMEDA, CA
FOX40

Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County

(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Kids involved in Ignacio crash on the 101; two killed

This is a press release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department:. A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael, CA and a 17-year-old girl from Novato were killed on Thursday (Dec. 29) as the result of a solo motor vehicle collision. Several people were also injured. The late night crash occurred on State Highway 101 near Ignacio Boulevard. Preliminary investigation completed by investigators is as follows:
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
142K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy