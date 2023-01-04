Read full article on original website
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m. According to police, […]
Man incarcerated in Martinez jail tests positive for COVID, dies
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility. The man, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said.
San Francisco security guard shot and killed by 2 teens in Japantown, police say
SAN FRANCISCO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday in San Francisco's Japantown. The guard was found near Webster and Post streets around 5:07 p.m., suffering from a gunshot wound, according to San Francisco police. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene. SFPD arrested two...
Yesenia Sanchez to be sworn in as Alameda Co. Sheriff; Pamela Price taking over as DA
OAKLAND -- Alameda County's new sheriff and new district attorney will be sworn in in separate ceremonies Tuesday in Oakland. Sheriff-elect Yesenia Sanchez will be sworn in at 3 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center at 1547 Lakeside Drive while Pamela Price will be sworn in as Alameda County District Attorney at 5 p.m. at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse at 1225 Fallon St. Sanchez replaces longtime Sheriff Gregory Ahern, who has been sheriff since 2007. He served in the sheriff's office for more than 33 years. Sanchez has served in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for 24...
Hayward PD investigates 1st homicide of 2023
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, Hayward police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department. Officers said they found an unresponsive male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the […]
CHP: Pasadena man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with 4 inside
A 42-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally driving a Tesla approximately 250-300 feet down a cliff off Highway 1 in Northern California on Monday with three other people inside the vehicle, including two children, authorities said Tuesday. The three victims all survived the crash in what a...
Loved ones of Oakland man allegedly killed by Stockton serial-slaying suspect speak out
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cousin and friend of an Oakland man shot dead last year said they were stunned when they learned the killing was linked to an alleged Stockton serial killer. "It was just a shock for me to, you know, when I come outside and see that it...
Pasadena Doctor Whose Family’s Tesla Plunged Off Cliff Faces Attempted Murder Charges
A doctor whom police say intentionally drove his Tesla off a California cliff — injuring his two children, his wife and himself — will face attempted murder and child abuse charges when released from a hospital where he was in stable condition on Wednesday. Dharmesh Patel, 41, a...
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California
A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside
MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
Court: Minority employees closer to racial suit against Tesla
FREMONT, Calif. - Minority employees are one step closer to heading to trial in the hopes of getting Tesla to acknowledge and end discrimination at their Fremont plant. On Wednesday, the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco allowed two employees to proceed with damage claims rather than submit to arbitration regarding how they were treated while working as contractors at Tesla in 2016 and 2017 before being hired as employees.
California man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with another adult, 2 kids in car: authorities
A California man is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said he intentionally drove himself and three others off 'Devil's Slide' cliff in a Tesla.
COVID-positive inmate dies in his cell at Martinez Detention Facility
MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday. The inmate, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said. Officials said he had been screened by County Health Services and cleared for incarceration by medical staff. On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 p.m., deputies conducted a room check and observed "no movement" from the man. Life-saving measures were reportedly undertaken but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious, the sheriff claims. Both the sheriff and the District Attorney's Office are investigating his death. The man was arrested in Antioch on Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, the sheriff said.
26-year-old dies from drug overdose on BART
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transport police officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man on a BART train at the Fremont Station around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the BART Police Daily Log. Officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers said […]
Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog
On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
