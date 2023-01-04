Read full article on original website
June E. Zuhlsdorf, 84, of Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - June E. Zuhlsdorf, age 84, of Oswegatchie, NY passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Canton under the care of her family and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. There will be calling hours for June on Friday, January 13, 2023...
Watertown bar to be demolished
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A closed Watertown bar will be torn down to make way for parking for Knowlton Technologies. William Hardin, Knowlton’s site manager, says the company recently bought Mick’s Place which is on Factory Street across from the plant. Hardin says Mick’s will come down...
Natalie Jeanine Marrin, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Natalie Jeanine Marrin of Watertown, NY passed away at age 93 on Thursday December 22, 2022 at Ives Hill Retirement Community Congregate Building where she was a resident for the past three years. She was born in Canton, New York on October 28, 1929 to...
Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, of Smyrna, Tennessee, formerly of Watertown, passed away under the care of Hospice on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, January 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held starting at 3:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Henderson
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Bishop Street Road, Henderson, died December 31, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Born January 6, 1938, in Watertown NY, a daughter of Russel B. and Beatrice Covey Carpenter. She attended school in Watertown then later at Hounsfield in Sackets Harbor. She didn’t graduate at that time due to health reasons but later went on to receive her GED, which she was very proud of.
Rex L. Satchwell, 71, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Rex L. Satchwell, 71, of Dexter, NY, passed away at his home on January 2, 2023. He was born on December 4, 1951 in Watertown, NY, son of Gerald and Betty (Paro) Satchwell. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1971 and enlisted in...
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Georgia was born in Ogdensburg...
Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY with his family by his side. Titus was born on November 22, 1944 in Myerstown, PA. the son of Paul and...
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Two western New York-based not-for-profits have their eyes set on Jefferson County for 100 apartments. They say they’d be affordable places to live for working people. Plus, a third of the apartments would be for homeless veterans. It’s not here yet, but this group...
Patricia A. Patchen, 85, of LaFargeville
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Patchen, 85, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at home where she was under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Pat was born March 6, 1937, in Potsdam, the daughter of Leon Maine and Anne Chase Maine. She...
Eleanor M. Reed, 100, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On January 2, 2023, Eleanor Mae Reed age 100 years, passed away with her loving family by her side. She was born in Flicksville, PA and was the only child of Paul and Mary Starner. After graduation from Phillipsburg High School, she married Donald Smith who predeceased her in 1961. She then married Carl Reed who predeceased her in 1997.
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Fox & Murray Funeral Home. She is survived by her father Jeffrey Abar of Ogdensburg, mother Susan Gauthier of Heuvelton, sisters Hollie (Brian Francia) Abar of Heuvelton...
Silver Gloves boxing comes to Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Silver Gloves regional boxing tournament will be held this weekend in Watertown. It’s an event that brings junior boxers from throughout the Northeast to Watertown for a chance to move on to a national tournament. The Silver Gloves event will be held at...
Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, peacefully left his earthly home on December 31, 2022. Leonard, fondly known as “Red” or “Lenny”, was born to Mildred and Leonard “Mike” Sr. on August 13th, 1935. He grew up in Mannsville NY. Upon graduation his family moved to Watkins Glen. Len enlisted in the Army and served as a Specialist third class from 1954 to 1956 and spent most of that time in Korea. Upon return he made his home in Hammondsport and upon retirement in Bath before moving to Lowville in 2019 to be near his daughter.
Remembering Tom Walker and his generosity
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What do Jefferson County Hospice, Samaritan’s Cancer Treatment Center, and Zoo New York all have in common? All are what they are today thanks to Tom Walker, say the people who lead those organizations. Walker died Tuesday at the age of 97. Yes, he...
Highlights & scores: Action from the Frontier League & NAC
(WWNY) - Basketball, wrestling and hockey were among the games people were playing on Wednesday night. In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted Immaculate Heart. Third quarter: Willa Overton drives the lane for the bucket, tying the game at 23. Back the other way,...
Watertown to host regional boxing tourney
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown has seen its share of boxing, but this is something different. Watertown Area Boxing Club head coach Johnny Pepe says this weekend’s Silver Gloves boxing tournament will draw boxers from across the Northeast. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This...
Gray sworn in as new as new state Assembly member
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray was sworn into office as the new state Assembly member for the north country’s river district. “I look forward to hitting the ground running to best represent the constituents of the 116th Assembly District, whose voices I will be making heard on the floor of the ‘People’s House,’” Gray said in a release.
Bruce R. Dobbins, 82, of Honeyville and Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Bruce R. Dobbins, 82, of Honeyville, Adams Center passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 7th from 11:00 am – 1:00pm at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Abigail Kishel wants to help people through the stigma of mental health issues. “If I could help somebody feel a little more comfortable with asking for help or getting the right help that they needed, it would be perfect because I feel that mental health is really swept underneath the rug.”
