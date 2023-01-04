MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, peacefully left his earthly home on December 31, 2022. Leonard, fondly known as “Red” or “Lenny”, was born to Mildred and Leonard “Mike” Sr. on August 13th, 1935. He grew up in Mannsville NY. Upon graduation his family moved to Watkins Glen. Len enlisted in the Army and served as a Specialist third class from 1954 to 1956 and spent most of that time in Korea. Upon return he made his home in Hammondsport and upon retirement in Bath before moving to Lowville in 2019 to be near his daughter.

MANNSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO