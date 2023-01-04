The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO