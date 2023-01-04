ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

kymkemp.com

Flood Watch in Effect for Mendocino County

NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Power outages reported across portions of Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Lake County residents were out of power on Wednesday and into Thursday as the result of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s online outage center included a map that showed many areas of California were impacted by outages as a result of the stormy weather.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Lake County News

Storm makes for unsafe road conditions

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Wednesday’s stormy conditions led to road closures due to downed trees and utility lines. The California Highway Patrol’s Clear Lake Area office and other local agencies reported throughout the day about the storm’s impacts on travel. In addition, the powerful storm that...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Highway 128 Closes Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’ from Navarro to Route 1

State Route 128, a primary east-west corridor from Mendocino County’s coast to inland valleys, has officially been closed. Caltrans state in a tweet: “Route 128 is fully closed from the Route 1 junction to Navarro (PM 0-12) in #MendocinoCounty due to dangerous conditions. Roadway is expected to be reopened in daylight. Follow this page for updates. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

CA Fish and Wildlife releases list of stream recovery grants

FORT BRAGG, CA — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released its Fisheries Restoration Grant Program list of approved projects that proposed plans to help reverse the decline of Pacific salmon and steelhead. A total of $11 million was committed to 25 projects throughout California. Nine projects, funded for slightly more than $3 million, are located in Mendocino County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Mendocino Voice

Cal Fire to hold public hearing in Willits on Fire Hazard Severity Zone map

WILLITS, CA, 1/3/23 — Cal Fire will hold a meeting for Mendocino County constituents at 10 a.m. in Willits on Wednesday, to loop the public in on a process that will update the map of California’s fire hazard severity zones (FHSZ) for the first time since 2007. This is part of a process mandated by government code, in which the State Fire Marshal must identify areas in the state as moderate, high, and very high fire hazard severity zones.
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday

The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Cyclone Set to Batter Mendocino County With High Winds and Heavy Rain—Emergency Operations Center Activated

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Willits Woman Now the Oldest Person in the U.S.

A woman from Mendocino County is now the oldest person in the U.S. Edie Ceccarelli, who lives in Willits, is 114-years-old. The nation’s previous oldest resident, who lived in Iowa, died Tuesday at 115-years-old. Ceccarelli was born in Willits on February 5th, 1908. She’s also now the verified fourth-oldest person on earth.
WILLITS, CA
krcrtv.com

Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week

EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace

Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
GARBERVILLE, CA

