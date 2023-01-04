ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Fire Department reports busy, hectic 2022

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IVtd_0k2bSvnq00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department had their hands full in 2022, and it shows. Firefighters and first-responders worked hard everyday to keep Evansville a safe place.

EFD reported their end-of-year run total, which may surprise many. The fire department made a whopping 11,210 runs throughout the year, wrapping up with one of the biggest local fires the city has ever seen.

LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze

The last day of the year proved to be one of the busiest for the fire crews, as a massive warehouse fire broke out and darkened the Evansville sky with smoke. The fire rivaled another large blaze firefighters battled a few months prior on Morton Avenue.

Compared to previous years, last December kept firefighters much more active. EFD responded to 1,031 incident last month, exactly 300 more than they did in December 2021. For more information on their end-of-year runs, click here .

UP NEXT: A TF National Response Team to support warehouse fire investigation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EFD provides brief update on Garvin Street fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire. During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year. The fire started on Saturday morning […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Crews called to water main break on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a water main break at the corner of Maryland and Sonntag overnight. Officials with Central Dispatch say that call came in around 6 p.m. As of Thursday morning, at least seven homes in the area are under a boil advisory. Our 14...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New Evansville Police Department officer sworn in

The Evansville Police Department is welcoming its newest officer. EPD says Officer Zachary Henderson was sworn in to the department by Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Shell on Thursday. Officer Henderson is a 30-year-old Evansville native, a graduate of Reitz High School, and a member of the West Side Nut Club.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officials discuss how warehouse fire investigation will move forward

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) held an agency briefing this morning at its administrative offices to discuss the fire on December 31. Officials say the overall discussion was about reducing the number of firefighters on the 1400 block of North Garvin Street due to the reduced number of visible hotspots and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash and recycling collectors are changing for Newburgh residents. Effective February 1, residents will transition from Waste Management to Renewable Resources. Between January 23 and 31, Renewable Resources will deliver both a trash and recycle container for each resident. Inside you will find a new service...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Azzip Pizza Pearl Drive location reopens after renovations

A popular Evansville pizza restaurant is ready to welcome pizza lovers back after closing for renovations. Azzip Pizza's flagship store on Pearl Drive was closed as they worked on interior improvements. Some of the new offerings involve a second make line for online orders, increased seating, along with a more...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New Thai restaurant in the works for downtown Evansville

A new restaurant is in the works for Downtown Evansville. Thai Delicious plans to open in the former Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant Inc. location on Main Street. We're told the restaurant hopes to open very soon with details being released in the near future. Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant closed back in 2022,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy