Evansville Fire Department reports busy, hectic 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department had their hands full in 2022, and it shows. Firefighters and first-responders worked hard everyday to keep Evansville a safe place.

EFD reported their end-of-year run total, which may surprise many. The fire department made a whopping 11,210 runs throughout the year, wrapping up with one of the biggest local fires the city has ever seen.

The last day of the year proved to be one of the busiest for the fire crews, as a massive warehouse fire broke out and darkened the Evansville sky with smoke. The fire rivaled another large blaze firefighters battled a few months prior on Morton Avenue.

Compared to previous years, last December kept firefighters much more active. EFD responded to 1,031 incident last month, exactly 300 more than they did in December 2021. For more information on their end-of-year runs, click here .

