Arden Hills, MN

CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County Attorney's Office determines use of deadly force justified in police shooting of Jesse Werling

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office determined that the use of lethal force was justified in the fatal police shooting of Jesse Werling, the gunman who fired over 100 rounds in a Roseville neighborhood last April.Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury was shot in the neck during the encounter. Duxbury, a three-year-veteran with the department, was taken to a nearby hospital and survived. During the incident, which lasted about an hour, Officer Boua Chang fired two rounds at Werling, one of which struck him in the upper thigh and killed him. Officer Bryan Anderson also fired a "volley" of shots, but...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
fox9.com

Roseville police fatal shooting justified: Ramsey County Attorney

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An hours-long standoff in Roseville last April that led to a man exchanging hundreds of rounds of gunfire before being fatally shot by responding authorities has been determined justified by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office (RCAO). The RCAO determined criminal charges against the officers...
ROSEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say. Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police chase vehicle with suspects who allegedly stole mail

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Several people suspected of "attempting to steal mail from various mailboxes" were arrested Tuesday morning following a police chase, according to a Facebook post from the North Branch Police Department. Officers were sent to the area of 382nd Drive and Falcon Avenue in North Branch...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
fox9.com

Richfield school fatal shooting: Alfredo Solis sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months in prison for his role in a shooting outside the South Education Center in Richfield in 2022. Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of second-degree assault in connection to the shooting that left Jahmari Rice, 15, dead and another student injured. He was acquitted of murder charges last month.
RICHFIELD, MN
newyorkbeacon.com

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Who Kicked, Kneed Black Veteran In the Face During George Floyd Protest Leaving Him with a Fractured Eye Charged with Assault [Video]

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has charged a former Minneapolis police officer with violating a Black man’s civil rights during the 2020 summer of civil unrest. The state’s top attorney, Attorney General Keith Ellison, alleges the cop used unnecessary and excessive force when detaining a suspect, even though the man surrendered to them after he shot at other officers in self-defense during a riot following George Floyd‘s murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
BLAINE, MN
kfgo.com

Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires

MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday. She had pleaded guilty to being...
ROCHESTER, MN

