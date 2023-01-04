Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Charges: Man fatally beat girlfriend with toilet paper rack in front of child
A Minneapolis man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whom he's accused of fatally beating with a toilet paper rack in front of one of her children at her Medina home. A criminal complaint against Jeremiah Quan Turner, 25, says police and paramedics were called to the home...
Ramsey County Attorney's Office determines use of deadly force justified in police shooting of Jesse Werling
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office determined that the use of lethal force was justified in the fatal police shooting of Jesse Werling, the gunman who fired over 100 rounds in a Roseville neighborhood last April.Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury was shot in the neck during the encounter. Duxbury, a three-year-veteran with the department, was taken to a nearby hospital and survived. During the incident, which lasted about an hour, Officer Boua Chang fired two rounds at Werling, one of which struck him in the upper thigh and killed him. Officer Bryan Anderson also fired a "volley" of shots, but...
fox9.com
St. Paul homicide: 20-year-old charged in killing of man who was walking home from work
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old arrested in connection to the killing of a 22-year-old St. Paul man walking home from work has been charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. . Arteze Kinerd, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder. The charges say he and...
fox9.com
Man kills partner with toilet paper holder, offers conflicting stories: Charges
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is charged with second-degree murder after charges allege he killed his partner with a toilet paper holder while children were present. According to charges, at around 12:26 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, Medina Police officers were dispatched to a home in Medina....
Police: Logan Barham stabbed to death in St. Louis Park apartment, woman in custody
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A woman is in custody in connection to the stabbing death of a St. Louis Park man on Tuesday.Police say it happened at about 2:35 p.m. in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died from his injuries. He was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham. His official cause of death was from a "sharp force injury of the chest."Police arrested a woman who was "known to the victim," and say there is no threat to the public.
fox9.com
Roseville police fatal shooting justified: Ramsey County Attorney
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An hours-long standoff in Roseville last April that led to a man exchanging hundreds of rounds of gunfire before being fatally shot by responding authorities has been determined justified by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office (RCAO). The RCAO determined criminal charges against the officers...
fox9.com
Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say. Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
Guns pulled during fight between groups at Burlington store in Blaine
Three people were arrested after a fight between two groups saw guns pulled out at the Burlington Coat Factory in Blaine on Monday. Police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the Northtown Mall in Blaine, with a staff member reporting a "fight involving several people with potential guns involved." Blaine...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
Police chase vehicle with suspects who allegedly stole mail
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Several people suspected of "attempting to steal mail from various mailboxes" were arrested Tuesday morning following a police chase, according to a Facebook post from the North Branch Police Department. Officers were sent to the area of 382nd Drive and Falcon Avenue in North Branch...
fox9.com
Richfield school fatal shooting: Alfredo Solis sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months in prison for his role in a shooting outside the South Education Center in Richfield in 2022. Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of second-degree assault in connection to the shooting that left Jahmari Rice, 15, dead and another student injured. He was acquitted of murder charges last month.
ccxmedia.org
Police Investigate Brooklyn Center Kidnapping, Brooklyn Park Shots-Fired Case
Both the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center police departments are investigating a case that police say started out as a kidnapping and resulted in shots fired at a moving vehicle. Officers initially responded Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the area of 76th and Kentucky Avenues North on a report of...
fox9.com
While out on bond for 2021 murder, Rochester man charged with deadly Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man already out on bond for first-degree murder in Clay County is now also being charged with murder after a downtown Minneapolis shooting left one dead. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, of Rochester, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in a shooting that...
newyorkbeacon.com
Ex-Minneapolis Cop Who Kicked, Kneed Black Veteran In the Face During George Floyd Protest Leaving Him with a Fractured Eye Charged with Assault [Video]
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has charged a former Minneapolis police officer with violating a Black man’s civil rights during the 2020 summer of civil unrest. The state’s top attorney, Attorney General Keith Ellison, alleges the cop used unnecessary and excessive force when detaining a suspect, even though the man surrendered to them after he shot at other officers in self-defense during a riot following George Floyd‘s murder.
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
fox9.com
Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
kfgo.com
Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires
MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday. She had pleaded guilty to being...
