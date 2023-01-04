Read full article on original website
Junction City Blue Jays Fall to Washburn Rural
The Junction City Blue Jays came up short against the Washburn Rural Junior Blues, 64 - 58. Sheldon Butler-Lawson scored 12. The Blue Jays led by 2 at halftime. Junction City falls to 4 - 3; Washburn Rural improves to 4 - 2. In girls action, Junction city fell 50 - 9 to the Lady Blues. Junction City falls to 1 - 6. Washburn Rural improves to 4 - 1.
Junction City native will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Junction City native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on January 8. “I am...
Main Street schedules a Taste of JC
Junction City Main Street is planning a Taste of JC spring event May 5-6. Executive Director Michaela Joyce said it will begin on Friday night, May 5. "It will be a drink around downtown." Joyce added that each business will have a different country. "So for example, if Maple and Birch were able to take on Mexico they would have some lovely margaritas in the store, or if someone is doing German we might have some delicious beer. "
15 under 40 Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, KS (January 2, 2023) The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce have released the inaugural 15 under 40 class of young professionals making a difference in their communities. Winners of 2023’s 15 under 40 will be recognized at a special reception in their honor on Jan. 12...
Routine Reflections
We’ve arrived at another intersection of old and new. A time where we say goodbye to one year while also welcoming another. The singing of “Auld Lang Syne” has been sung, well-wishes have been said, and new goals have been declared. This is also a traditional time...
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 3-5
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Bell, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/4. Tamara Lloyd, Driving under influence...
Pat Landes will serve as Junction City mayor
Pat Landes has been elected by his fellow city commissioners to serve as Junction City mayor for the coming year. Ronna Larson was elected to the post of vice mayor. During the annual reorganization of the commission Bob Story will serve as a member of the Military Affairs Council, Jeff Underhill on the Chamber of Commerce Board, Pat Landes on the Economic Development Advisory Council and on the Library Board, Mathew Bea on the Flint Hills Regional Council with Ronna Larson as an alternate, Matthew Bea on the ATA Bus Board and Ronna Larson on the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization with Jeff Underhill as an alternate.
New Exhibit Coming to the Geary County Historical Museum
There will be a new exhibit coming to the Geary County Historical Society in 2023. Businesses, Then and Now will be installed in the auditorium space in late spring. The new exhibit will focus on the evolution of businesses in Geary County from general stores to grocery stores. The Historical...
Stormont Vail Health cuts the ribbon on the Geary County campus
There was a major milestone accomplishment Tuesday in Junction City when the ribbon was cut for the Stormont Vail Health - Flinthills Campus. Dr. Rob Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO, told a large audience at the campus ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ), that the hospital and clinic will be successful because the confidence of the community had been regained.
Geary County unveils a financial page
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano said the county has added a finance page to their web site. "It has all the audit reports, our annual budget, finance policies and the levies. We also put a new budget format on there." Giordano said the county's finance director, Tami Robison, put together...
Angel Tree breaks records in Junction City
Angel Tree broke records in serving 300 children from families in need this past Christmas season. According to a news release from coordinator Christy Upham, Donations were received from the community ranging from toys, clothing and gift cards. Businesses, organizations and individuals were thanked by Angel Tree. Angel Tree also...
RCPD: Kansas felon jailed in Manhattan on drug charges
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just after 10p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 47-year-old Jason Smith of Salina for his two outstanding failure to appear warrants through Riley County District Court, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
