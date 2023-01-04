Junction City Main Street is planning a Taste of JC spring event May 5-6. Executive Director Michaela Joyce said it will begin on Friday night, May 5. "It will be a drink around downtown." Joyce added that each business will have a different country. "So for example, if Maple and Birch were able to take on Mexico they would have some lovely margaritas in the store, or if someone is doing German we might have some delicious beer. "

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO