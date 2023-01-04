ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

MLive.com

MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5

Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football WR Andrel Anthony enters NCAA transfer portal

The roster turnover for Michigan football continues. Andrel Anthony, the sophomore wide receiver who played in every game this season but contributed little in the passing game, has posted on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. THANK YOU MICHIGAN.GO BLUE FOREVER💙1. pic.twitter.com/xUZufbwMae— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) January 5, 2023 ...
INDIANA STATE
MLive.com

Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 5

Here are the first top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings of the 2023 calendar year. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1)
tourcounsel.com

Michigan Stadium | Largest Stadium in the United States

Michigan Stadium, opened in 1927, is currently the largest stadium in the United States and the third largest in the world. Originally with a capacity for 72,000 spectators, it now has an official capacity of 107,601 spectators. Michigan Stadium, which has 109,901 seats and has been the home of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI

