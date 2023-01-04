Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams trending up entering 2023
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams from the Ann Arbor area have started to establish themselves after the first month of the season. MLive has listed three teams who are trending up along with the first power rankings of the season below.
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5
Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
See first set of Kalamazoo-area boys high school hoops rankings for 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI – The holiday break gave Kalamazoo-area girls high school basketball teams a chance to recharge and prepare for the heart of the 2022-23 season, and many are hoping the new year works out as well as the previous one. Three local squads bring undefeated records into 2023,...
Tom Izzo: "Winning the battle for the state means the world to me"
Michigan State men's basketball is set to host the in-state rival Wolverines this Saturday...
Where did all the wolverines go? Solving the mystery of Michigan’s "disappearing" state mascot
If Michigan is the “Wolverine State,” why has it had just one wolverine sighting in the last 200 years? As WWJ’s Brian Fisher discovered on The Daily J podcast, the reason for Michigan’s nickname might not have anything to do with the animal at all.
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
Michigan football WR Andrel Anthony enters NCAA transfer portal
The roster turnover for Michigan football continues. Andrel Anthony, the sophomore wide receiver who played in every game this season but contributed little in the passing game, has posted on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. THANK YOU MICHIGAN.GO BLUE FOREVER💙1. pic.twitter.com/xUZufbwMae— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) January 5, 2023 ...
Jim Harbaugh leaves open possibility of NFL move: 'I expect that I will be back' at Michigan in 2023
Jim Harbaugh has made declarative statements in the past about his interest, or lack thereof, in NFL head coaching positions. His statement Thursday will do little to quell the latest rumors of him leaving Michigan. Harbaugh, through the university, addressed the latest speculation that he might leave if he is...
See first MLive Saginaw 2022-23 girls basketball rankings
The 2022-23 Michigan high school girls basketball season heads into the 2023 portion of the schedule, with teams taking stock of themselves over the Christmas break. The teams have shown enough to begin the 2022-23 MLive Saginaw rankings, along with teams that are trending up heading into 2023.
Matthew Tkachuk makes All-Star Game, excited to rep South Florida with game in Sunrise
In his first season as a Panther, Matthew Tkachuk will give Florida at least one representative at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise.
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 5
Here are the first top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings of the 2023 calendar year. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1)
Michigan Stadium | Largest Stadium in the United States
Michigan Stadium, opened in 1927, is currently the largest stadium in the United States and the third largest in the world. Originally with a capacity for 72,000 spectators, it now has an official capacity of 107,601 spectators. Michigan Stadium, which has 109,901 seats and has been the home of the...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
