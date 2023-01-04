ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Donovan Mitchell makes surprising reveal after prolific game

By Chris Novak
 2 days ago
Donovan Mitchell took the NBA world by storm on Monday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star had one of the most prodigious outings in NBA history. Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cavs’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls .

Funnily enough, Mitchell now finds himself in an uncompromising position.

Mitchell revealed Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that he was, apparently, drug tested after his performance.

“Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning,” Mitchell tweeted .

Mitchell is not the first nor the last athlete to be “surprisingly” tested after prodigious affairs in their sport of choice. A.J. Brown, star receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, was tested this NFL season following a three-touchdown performance. And in the 2021 NFL season, star Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett made a similar claim . Garrett claimed the NFL was after him because he was wearing sleeves. Additionally, Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake took a drug test this season just after he had a prolific showing.

In the basketball world, former lottery pick Michael Carter-Williams claimed he was tested after he posted a picture of him looking more muscular .

The NBA, of course, can claim coincidence if they want to. The timing is pretty hilarious here, though. And probably not a story that anybody would buy. Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale tweeted a meme to describe the NBA’s “thoughts” on the matter .

