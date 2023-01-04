ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt battles past South Carolina in OT to win SEC opener

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17z9qy_0k2bRwim00

Behind 22 points, seven rebounds and six blocks from Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt scored an 84-79 overtime win over South Carolina on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn., in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Ezra Manjon had 24 points, Jordan Wright had 13 and Tyrin Lawrence added 10 for Vanderbilt (8-6, 1-0 SEC).

Chico Carter posted 24 points to lead South Carolina (7-7, 0-1). Meechie Johnson (18), GG Jackson (13) and Hayden Brown (12) tallied double-figure scoring for the Gamecocks.

Vanderbilt outscored the Gamecocks 17-12 in overtime, thanks to 13-of-14 foul shooting in the extra period.

Carter kept South Carolina in a close game, banking in a short jumper from the left side to tie it at 63 with 2:55 left in regulation. Johnson, splitting Vandy’s defense for a layup along the right side, got South Carolina within 67-65 with 50 seconds left.

On the last possession of regulation, the Gamecocks missed a pair of 3s but in a broken-floor situation with both teams trying to corral a rebound, Carter got it and whipped a pass to a wide-open Brown for a layup with 0.3 seconds left. That knotted the score at 67 and sent the game to overtime.

But Brown and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk both fouled out in the first 36 seconds of overtime, allowing Vandy to slowly take control.

Manjon’s open 13-foot jumper with 1:38 left provided a 77-72 advantage. Robbins canned a pair of free throws with 42.5 left to stretch the lead to five again while Manjon added a pair with 31.1 left to make the lead six.

Vanderbilt took a five-point lead, its largest to that point, on Colin Smith’s 3 barely a minute into the second half.

But South Carolina, thanks to five points from Carter, went on a 16-4 spurt to go back ahead over the next six minutes to lead 48-41.

The Commodores used most of the rest of the half to claw back and tie it at 61.

Vanderbilt trailed for most of a slow-paced first half but came out ahead 34-32 at the break behind eight points from Wright. Robbins’ dunk with 23 seconds before halftime provided the difference.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburntigers.com

Tigers face top-ranked Gamecocks on the road

AUBURN, Ala. – The second true road game of the season for Auburn women's basketball will include the Tigers' toughest test so far as they take on top-ranked South Carolina Thursday night in Columbia, S.C. Game time is 6 p.m. CT at Colonial Life Arena. The Tigers (10-4, 0-2...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

FINAL: Vanderbilt 84 - Carolina 79

South Carolina will begin conference play on Tuesday night as it makes its way to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. Tipoff between the two teams in Nashville is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. The Gamecocks...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Veteran identifies young running back to watch

The South Carolina running back room is looking quite thin next year as the roster sits in the first week of January. Of course, there will be additions through recruiting but one of the veteran Gamecocks running backs sees some help on the current roster. The Gamecocks lose scholarship running...
COLUMBIA, SC
constructiondive.com

Gilbane to lead $300M South Carolina health sciences campus construction

Project: University of South Carolina’s BullStreet District health sciences campus. The University of South Carolina has selected Providence, Rhode Island-based builder Gilbane Building Co. to lead the planning, design, development and construction of the university’s health sciences campus in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, according to a university press release.
COLUMBIA, SC
prosalesmagazine.com

Beacon Opens Greenfield Locations in North Carolina and Tennessee

Beacon announced it has opened greenfield locations in Durham, N.C., and La Vergne, Tenn. With the two new openings, Beacon has opened 15 total greenfield locations in 2022, exceeding the company’s original commitment to open 10 during the year and executing on growth and customer experience goals in its Ambition 2025 plan, according to the company.
DURHAM, NC
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
CHAPIN, SC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy