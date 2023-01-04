Man charged after drug deal ends in shooting; 1 dead, 1 on life support

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to a drug deal that ended in a fatal shooting.

Richard Lewis is facing several felonies after prosecutors say he shot and killed one man and injured another on Saturday, Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center.

According to a criminal complaint, police arrived on the scene of a crash in the area. Citizens pulled two injured men from the car to help. One of the victim's daughters, a toddler, crawled out of the car's broken window. Citizens held her until the police arrived.

The father of the toddler, a 23-year-old man, died on the scene. An autopsy revealed he died from several gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide. A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after also suffering gunshot wounds. The criminal complaint says he was placed on life support. The toddler was taken to the hospital with scratches and cuts before being released to her mother.

At the scene, detectives found five 9mm casings in the roadway and two more casings inside the crashed car. The complaint says the car, which had significant damage from the crash, also had bullet strikes on it. Based on evidence and witnesses, detectives believe the shooter was outside the car and shot at the car as it drove southbound on 33rd Street.

Video obtained by police shows the shooter, later identified by prosecutors as Lewis, sitting on the steps of a nearby home until a car with the victims inside arrived. After a conversation, the car drives away and Lewis can be seen running after the car and pointing a gun at it. The complaint says children were playing in the area and then suddenly ran away, "as if reacting to gunshots." Lewis was then seen running between houses, carrying a handgun.

According to the complaint, Lewis was on supervision for previous crimes. He disabled his ankle monitor an hour before the shooting took place.

Nearly 45 minutes after the shooting, police learned Lewis allegedly went to a gas station near 55th and Lisbon and robbed a man at the gas pumps. The complaint says the victim said Lewis approached him and said, "Give me all you got or I'm gonna kill you!" The victim said he threw cash at Lewis and Lewis took it and drove away.

According to the complaint, Lewis admitted to both the homicide on 33rd and Center and the armed robbery at the gas station on Lisbon.

Lewis allegedly said he arranged to buy marijuana from a seller he found online. When the two met, Lewis said the seller demanded a higher price than what was earlier agreed on, causing an argument. During the argument, Lewis said it appeared the seller was reaching for something, so Lewis shot at him and the car numerous times, the complaint says.

Lewis then ran off and met a friend. He then went to the gas station with his friend and saw a man he had "gotten into it with in the past." The complaint says Lewis admitted to exchanging some words, pulling a gun on the man, and demanding his money. It was the same gun used in both incidents.

Lewis was previously convicted of armed robbery, a felony, in 2018 in Milwaukee County.

Lewis faces the following felonies: first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury first-degree recklessly endangering safety, all with the use of a dangerous weapon modifier, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon, and armed robbery. If convicted, Lewis faces a maximum of over 160 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A cash bond of $250,000 was set for Lewis on Dec. 26. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip