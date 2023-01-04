ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man charged after drug deal ends in shooting; 1 dead, 1 on life support

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TicXU_0k2bRm8k00

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to a drug deal that ended in a fatal shooting.

Richard Lewis is facing several felonies after prosecutors say he shot and killed one man and injured another on Saturday, Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center.

According to a criminal complaint, police arrived on the scene of a crash in the area. Citizens pulled two injured men from the car to help. One of the victim's daughters, a toddler, crawled out of the car's broken window. Citizens held her until the police arrived.

The father of the toddler, a 23-year-old man, died on the scene. An autopsy revealed he died from several gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide. A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after also suffering gunshot wounds. The criminal complaint says he was placed on life support. The toddler was taken to the hospital with scratches and cuts before being released to her mother.

At the scene, detectives found five 9mm casings in the roadway and two more casings inside the crashed car. The complaint says the car, which had significant damage from the crash, also had bullet strikes on it. Based on evidence and witnesses, detectives believe the shooter was outside the car and shot at the car as it drove southbound on 33rd Street.

Video obtained by police shows the shooter, later identified by prosecutors as Lewis, sitting on the steps of a nearby home until a car with the victims inside arrived. After a conversation, the car drives away and Lewis can be seen running after the car and pointing a gun at it. The complaint says children were playing in the area and then suddenly ran away, "as if reacting to gunshots." Lewis was then seen running between houses, carrying a handgun.

According to the complaint, Lewis was on supervision for previous crimes. He disabled his ankle monitor an hour before the shooting took place.

Nearly 45 minutes after the shooting, police learned Lewis allegedly went to a gas station near 55th and Lisbon and robbed a man at the gas pumps. The complaint says the victim said Lewis approached him and said, "Give me all you got or I'm gonna kill you!" The victim said he threw cash at Lewis and Lewis took it and drove away.

According to the complaint, Lewis admitted to both the homicide on 33rd and Center and the armed robbery at the gas station on Lisbon.

Lewis allegedly said he arranged to buy marijuana from a seller he found online. When the two met, Lewis said the seller demanded a higher price than what was earlier agreed on, causing an argument. During the argument, Lewis said it appeared the seller was reaching for something, so Lewis shot at him and the car numerous times, the complaint says.

Lewis then ran off and met a friend. He then went to the gas station with his friend and saw a man he had "gotten into it with in the past." The complaint says Lewis admitted to exchanging some words, pulling a gun on the man, and demanding his money. It was the same gun used in both incidents.

Lewis was previously convicted of armed robbery, a felony, in 2018 in Milwaukee County.

Lewis faces the following felonies: first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury first-degree recklessly endangering safety, all with the use of a dangerous weapon modifier, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon, and armed robbery. If convicted, Lewis faces a maximum of over 160 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A cash bond of $250,000 was set for Lewis on Dec. 26. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 10

CCW#1
1d ago

Kaul and Chisholm, why was he out on bail. GD soft on crime liberals are responsible for this tragedy. Way to go Wisconsin voters. Way to go City of Milwaukee voters, I hope you’re proud of these officials who continue to be re-elected year after year. The results 222 murders in 2022 thanks to your misguided liberal agenda.

Reply(1)
14
Troy Hawkins
1d ago

Wow! Wild Wild MidWest! Felon cutting off ankle bracelet to meet a drug dealer "he found online" kid crawling outta car held by strangers til cops arrive! Wow, 😳 don't these idiots know Staffing Partners Temp Agency's looking for workers paying $18hr. Too many opportunities available to just be 'getting high', robbing & shooting people! 😡

Reply(1)
5
MIA AWOL
1d ago

not only do we need a one system mandatory minimum penal code for violent crimes we also need to create Territorial prisons for the housing thereby making all violent crimes a federal offense I mean if something isn't created along those lines pretty soon the proliferation of criminal violence going to rise to the impunity of Mexico cartel problem

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of 3-year-old

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in the death of 3-year-old A'kai Stilo was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Raheem Moore was convicted of neglecting a child with the consequence of death and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police say the 3-year-old accidentally shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

44th and Center shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 44th and Center. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged

MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 3-year-old death, Raheem Moore gets 10 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - Raheem Moore, a Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to charges associated with the death of a 3-year-old boy in July 2022, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to 10 years in prison and another 10 years of extended supervision. Moore pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2022, to charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police fails during pursuit

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police began to pursue a reckless driver on Tuesday night in the area of South 19 Street and West Becher Street until the vehicle experienced mechanical failure. The pursuit ended in the area of South 5 Place and West Lincoln Avenue. Police say they recovered a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting

On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail

MILWAUKEE - A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back. 20-year-old Jai'Quann McMurtry hobbled into court on a crutch on Wednesday, Jan. 4 – and left out the back door in handcuffs. "And I find...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy