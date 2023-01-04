Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Albright vs, York men's' basketball, 01.04.23
Albrights' skid reaches four games in home loss to York. Albright stumbling back a bit in MAC Commonwealth play, falling to York on Wednesday night, 81-71. The Lions recent skid now pushed to four games.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: No. 11 Columbus handles No. 4 Camden 75-66 paced by 21 points, 17 rebounds from Cameron Boozer
The Explorers withstood a game-high 33 points from Wagner, a five-star Kentucky signee, pulling away late for the signature victory after dropping eight spots in the MaxPreps Top 25 this week. A Cian Medley free throw put Camden up 4-2 before the Explorers responded with a 9-0 run. Cayden Boozer...
Trentonian
Former Mercer County three-sport star Harold Driver reflects on decorated athletic career
Harold Driver ducked his head under the door frame of the Hopewell Regional High School gymnasium and stepped back in time. Driver, 66, who returned to his Class of 1974 alma mater as an assistant boys basketball coach for Burlington City High during recent playing of the John Molinelli Tournament, traipsed through history at breakneck speed.
freedom929.com
TUESDAY NIGHT RESULTS (1/3/23)
(OLNEY) in Boys High School Basketball last night – — the Olney Tigers fought off visiting Effingham for two victories. * Olney won a tough varsity game over the Hearts, 66-52 a game that had eight lead changes in the third quarter. * the Tigers were led by...
Camden vs. Columbus basketball live stream: How to watch; get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of the nation's top boy's high school basketball teams square off in Miami
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state.
Centre Daily
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Addresses Coaching Staff Rumors
Brian Kelly wrapped up a successful first season with LSU in a big way, leading the Tigers to a 63–7 drubbing of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday to cap a 10–4 campaign. After the game, though, at least some of the attention during Kelly’s postgame press conference was aimed at concerns for Kelly’s coaching staff going forward.
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks
When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
2 Philly elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning,...
billypenn.com
Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’; Mummers deny blackface allegations; Schools hit with anti-mask graffiti | Morning roundup
Domb triggers 'millionaire's amendment' for mayoral campaign. Annual campaign contribution limits for the Philadelphia mayor's race are now doubled, KYW reports,...
phillyvoice.com
Burger Brawl, postponed by Phillies' World Series run, rebranded to 'Burger Crawl' now through February
Philadelphia Burger Brawl, a competition crowning the best burger in the city, was set to happen for the first time in two years this fall, before the Phillies' World Series run put it on the back burner. The event has now pivoted to a "Burger Crawl" happening throughout the month...
billypenn.com
Hundreds use new 211 hotline; Why Mummers switched channels; Explosion levels Port Richmond houses | Morning roundup
Hundreds used Philly's new 211 violence prevention hotline. Philadelphia saw a slight drop in gun violence compared to 2021's tragically record-setting year, but...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot
A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Tymiere Hunter – From the 12th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing person Tymiere Hunter. He was last seen on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., on the 58XX block of Belmar Street. He is 5’2″, 119 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last...
2 dead in crash along I-95 near Philly: reports
Two people were killed in a crash along Interstate 95, according to reports from WPVI and CBS Philadelphia. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes of I-95, near the Allegheny Avenue exit in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Two people were pronounced dead at the...
Chestnut Hill Hospital ‘reopens’ with new Temple Health leadership and ownership
This week, Chestnut Hill Hospital officially joined the Temple University Health System as its newest location serving Northwest Philadelphia. The community hospital gained new management Jan. 1 under a partnership of health organizations, led by Temple. The transfer of leadership comes after Tower Health sold the 148-bed facility to Temple,...
Driver in custody after crashing into Philadelphia T-Mobile store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.The crash damaged the front of the store along with shelves and items inside.Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.The car was lodged inside the store before it was removed a short time later.Police have not released additional information regarding what led to the crash, and after all is cleaned up, the store will be boarded up.It's unclear when it will reopen.
