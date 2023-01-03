ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
lehighvalleynews.com

Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?

HARRISBURG, PA - A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. Lawmakers and good-government groups are hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. Rules rarely change, and when they do, the edits...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lehighvalleynews.com

Witnesses argue in favor of recovery house near Cetronia Elementary

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The debate over whether to locate a proposed drug and alcohol recovery house near Cetronia Elementary continued Thursday, with witnesses testifying in favor of the facility. South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board heard testimony from two witnesses at the board’s latest hearing about whether...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Lehigh Valley vendors, exhibits showcased at 2023 Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show opened Saturday with tens of thousands of people filling the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center to drink milkshakes, watch baking competitions and visit dozens of vendors and exhibits. The Lehigh Valley was well represented among the display of agricultural industry...
HARRISBURG, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Lehigh Valley Catholics mourn Pope Benedict XVI at memorial Mass

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mourners filled St. Catharine of Siena Cathedral on Thursday as Catholics in the Lehigh Valley gathered for a memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at age 95. Many in attendance were pensive, taking to prayer prior to the service, with the Mass opening...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Snow tonight: Could be hazardous or just messy by morning

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Expect some snow tonight, says the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, NJ. Depending on your location, there is an 80% chance snow could start after 11 p.m., they say, with the low temperature dipping to 32 degrees. Locations to the south of the Lehigh Valley could...
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy