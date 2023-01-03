Read full article on original website
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?
HARRISBURG, PA - A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. Lawmakers and good-government groups are hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. Rules rarely change, and when they do, the edits...
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
HARRISBURG, Pa. - In the Pennsylvania Capitol, no other issue defines the legislative career of newly minted state House Speaker Mark Rozzi more than helping survivors of decades-old sexual abuse. Mark Rozzi is the new state House Speaker. A focal point of his legislative career is helping survivors of decades-old...
Witnesses argue in favor of recovery house near Cetronia Elementary
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The debate over whether to locate a proposed drug and alcohol recovery house near Cetronia Elementary continued Thursday, with witnesses testifying in favor of the facility. South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board heard testimony from two witnesses at the board’s latest hearing about whether...
Wolf administration commits $5 million to college scholarships for state employees
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania state leaders have launched a new scholarship program for state employees. Workers and their dependents can now get up to $2,000 a year for tuition, room and board at any of the 10 universities that are part of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).
Lehigh Valley vendors, exhibits showcased at 2023 Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show opened Saturday with tens of thousands of people filling the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center to drink milkshakes, watch baking competitions and visit dozens of vendors and exhibits. The Lehigh Valley was well represented among the display of agricultural industry...
Lehigh Valley Catholics mourn Pope Benedict XVI at memorial Mass
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mourners filled St. Catharine of Siena Cathedral on Thursday as Catholics in the Lehigh Valley gathered for a memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at age 95. Many in attendance were pensive, taking to prayer prior to the service, with the Mass opening...
Will there be snow to end the weekend? This, other upcoming storms, have to 'thread the needle'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just call it climate chaos. Less than two weeks after the Lehigh Valley set a record coldest high temperature on Christmas Eve, it made a run at a record high. Factoring in the wind chill, the “feels like” difference between the two days? Roughly 85 degrees....
Snow tonight: Could be hazardous or just messy by morning
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Expect some snow tonight, says the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, NJ. Depending on your location, there is an 80% chance snow could start after 11 p.m., they say, with the low temperature dipping to 32 degrees. Locations to the south of the Lehigh Valley could...
