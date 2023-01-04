ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

iheart.com

Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place

The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
WGAL

Police respond to incident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
WGAL

Bus gets stuck in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster, street remains closed

LANCASTER, Pa. — A bus became stuck in a sinkhole Wednesday morning in downtown Lancaster and the incident is still impacting traffic a day later. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Duke Street. A WGAL photographer took several photos of the stuck bus, which you can see in the video player below.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg Bureau of Police swears in 11 new officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Harrisburg Police swore in 11 new officers to join the department. City officials say this cadet class is unique. In order to start with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the prospective officers participate in a formal swearing-in ceremony. Last month, Harrisburg City Council approved the 2023 city budget. With […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Police find missing man from Berks County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

House fire in Lancaster kills 2 teens

LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve. Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she...
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County house fire fatal, coroner says

West Lampeter Township, PA — A house fire that happened Tuesday morning was fatal, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. The fire started around 8:40 a.m. at a home at Millwood Road and Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 80-year-old...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

