iheart.com
Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
abc27.com
Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
WGAL
Business evacuated for possible carbon monoxide leak in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a possible carbon monoxide leak Wednesday morning in Hanover, York County. The incident happened at Select Physical Therapy on the 700 block of Tree Court around 11 a.m. Five to six people reported headaches, but there were no serious symptoms, according to...
WGAL
Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place
The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
80-year-old Halifax woman dead after car strikes 2 trees, goes airborne
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 3, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Gloria Enders, 80, of Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene of the North River Road crash. PSP reports that Enders was driving in the 600...
WGAL
Police respond to incident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
WGAL
Bus gets stuck in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster, street remains closed
LANCASTER, Pa. — A bus became stuck in a sinkhole Wednesday morning in downtown Lancaster and the incident is still impacting traffic a day later. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Duke Street. A WGAL photographer took several photos of the stuck bus, which you can see in the video player below.
UPDATE Two 'Expected To Survive' Following Serious Crash In Lancaster, Police Say
Two elderly people are expected to survive after reportedly being in critical condition— one with "life-threatening injuries"— following a "serious crash" in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police announced in an updated release the following afternoon.Officers were called to the two-veh…
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
Harrisburg Bureau of Police swears in 11 new officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Harrisburg Police swore in 11 new officers to join the department. City officials say this cadet class is unique. In order to start with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the prospective officers participate in a formal swearing-in ceremony. Last month, Harrisburg City Council approved the 2023 city budget. With […]
Police find missing man from Berks County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
abc27.com
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department warns of scam calls from station number
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you receive a call from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s agency number, be cautious. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning the community of a scammer that has spoofed the agency phone number from the police department. If...
House fire in Lancaster kills 2 teens
LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve. Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she...
After boy drowns in Susquehanna River, siblings reject mom’s tale: ‘Stop lying, mommy’
A woman charged in her 5-year-old son’s drowning in the Susquehanna River tried to persuade her other children to lie about the circumstances of the death while talking to investigators, police said in court documents. Autumn L. Vossler was recently charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and...
pahomepage.com
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
WGAL
Lancaster County house fire fatal, coroner says
West Lampeter Township, PA — A house fire that happened Tuesday morning was fatal, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office. The fire started around 8:40 a.m. at a home at Millwood Road and Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 80-year-old...
Coroner confirms Pa. woman killed by impact when hit by a tractor-trailer
A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
WITF
Why were Harrisburg black neighborhoods demolished and what’s being done in remembrance of them?
In the Old Eighth Ward and the Seventh Ward of Harrisburg, thousands of primarily black homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The demolitions within the Old Eighth Ward took place as Pennsylvania’s government...
