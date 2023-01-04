ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Family member of Bills’ Damar Hamlin says ‘he’s still up there fighting’

By Carl Jones, Thad Brown
 1 day ago

CINCINNATI, OH (WROC) — Dorrian Glenn, the uncle of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, said that his nephew is ‘still fighting’. Hamlin collapsed on the field after going into cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals Monday night matchup.

The Bills second year safety remains in critical condition and is sedated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati.

Glenn added that he’s thankful for the first responders that quickly resuscitated Hamlin and got his nephew to the hospital to give him a fighting chance.

“Without them there I don’t think he makes it to the hospital,” said Glenn.

Hamlin’s uncle said that his nephew has been sedated since arriving in the hospital Monday night.

“They want his body to be able to recover and allow itself to heal a lot more efficiently,” said Glenn. “He’s on the ventilator so his lungs aren’t working as hard. Just giving him a chance to recover.”

Glenn stated he feels and loves the support from both Bills and Bengals fans.

“They’re out here doing candle light vigils,” said Glenn. “It’s so touching to see that people that are really strangers with the love and support that they really have for a family member of yours.”

