JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit. The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO