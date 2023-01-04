ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of 4-month-old who died in hot day care van files new lawsuit after insurance company said it’s not liable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit. The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO says missing man found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: Early on Wednesday, Jan. 4, JSO announced that Mr. Copeland had been located and is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for an endangered adult, and are asking for the community’s assistance. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are three days into the new year and there have been three homicides in Jacksonville. The latest happened on Grothe Street Tuesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. A man was found shot on King Street by another individual, and that person took the man to a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man accused of strangling, bludgeoning victim and burning body pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of brutally killing another man, burning his body and stealing his car entered a plea of not-guilty on all counts Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, Roderick Fields, 42, was accused of grand theft auto, but his charges were later upgraded to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and evidence tampering. He was arraigned on those charges at Tuesday's hearing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy