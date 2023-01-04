Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Man killed by Jacksonville police was suspect in murder outside Youngerman Circle motel, 2 other shootings, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body-worn camera footage that shows what led to the moment police in November fatally shot a man in the Riverside neighborhood, who was suspected in a murder as well as two other shootings. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
Crime alert: Series of car burglaries in Arlington investigated by Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car burglaries reported over the holiday weekend in the Arlington neighborhood. Ryan Bruhn just moved into his home on Burdette Road with his fiancée and toddler. He said he got home from work around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and woke up to find his car ransacked.
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
News4Jax.com
Family of 4-month-old who died in hot day care van files new lawsuit after insurance company said it’s not liable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville family of a 4-month-old who died after she was left in a hot day care van in 2019 has filed a new lawsuit. The baby, 4-month-old Brooklyn Blount, was found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center on May 22, 2019. Investigators said firefighters could not revive her and she died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a robber suspect. On Dec. 14, JSO responded to a robbery at 12700 Atlantic Boulevard. According to JSO, the suspect jumped over the counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee and left...
Jacksonville man arrested in Middleburg for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday in Middleburg for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug equipment, deputies said. A Jacksonville man faces charges in Clay County for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug equipment.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
JSO says missing man found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: Early on Wednesday, Jan. 4, JSO announced that Mr. Copeland had been located and is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for an endangered adult, and are asking for the community’s assistance. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023,...
News4Jax.com
First Coast News
Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
News4Jax.com
JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are three days into the new year and there have been three homicides in Jacksonville. The latest happened on Grothe Street Tuesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. A man was found shot on King Street by another individual, and that person took the man to a...
WCJB
Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Jacksonville man accused of strangling, bludgeoning victim and burning body pleads not guilty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man accused of brutally killing another man, burning his body and stealing his car entered a plea of not-guilty on all counts Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, Roderick Fields, 42, was accused of grand theft auto, but his charges were later upgraded to murder, arson, abuse of a dead body and evidence tampering. He was arraigned on those charges at Tuesday's hearing.
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
