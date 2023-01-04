ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

'Gotta find an inch': OU basketball falls to Iowa State in final moments, days after doing same against No. 6 Texas

Al Pacino’s inch-by-inch speech in the movie “Any Given Sunday” rang true for Porter Moser and Oklahoma on Wednesday night. For the second game in a row, the Sooners had a chance to close out another top-25, conference foe in the final moments of the game, but failed. Miscues and missed opportunities in the final seconds have kept OU short, by just “inches,” Moser says.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Dillon Gabriel announces return for 2023 season

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced he's returning for the 2023 season on Thursday. The first-year transfer from UCF was noncommittal about his future when asked leading up to the Sooners' Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. Florida State. He said he would wait to announce his intentions on his own. In his...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Land Grab in Norman

Norman, Oklahoma-- Jaden Owens fielded the outlet pass and began the fast break with five seconds left in the third quarter. The senior took her time, penetrated and then rocketed a pass to junior Sarah Andrews for a corner three to beat the buzzer. The triple gave No. 23 Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) a 57-45 lead over No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) entering the fourth quarter.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football at Under Armour All-American Game: Highlights from future Sooners

Eight OU football signees were selected to the Under Armour All-American Game, which was played on Tuesday night in Orlando. Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, five-star safety Peyton Bowen and five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore highlighted Team Speed, which was captained by Arnold. Four-stars wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, offensive tackle Cayden...
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: FHSU football player shot and killed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
HAYS, KS
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Thursday 01.04.23

SL)--Members of the Oklahoma House and Senate formally picked their leaders Tuesday in a largely ceremonial first meeting of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will continue serving as Senate president pro tempore, and Atoka Republican Charles McCall retained his post as speaker of the House. Treat was first elevated to the position in 2019, and McCall has been House speaker since 2016. Republicans and Democrats of both chambers already picked their caucus leadership in private months ago, but Tuesday's votes officially confirmed the leadership structure that will oversee legislation at the state Capitol for the next two years. The 59th Legislature convenes Feb. 6. Officials elected to the executive branch, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 9, at the state Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

City council votes to give Oklahoma City police 8% raise

OKLAHOMA CITY — The city council voted to give all members of the Oklahoma City police an 8% raise. OKC Mayor David Holt described the increase as the largest police pay raise in Oklahoma. Holt said when it came to negotiations with the city’s police union, he had two...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman

12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman with autism who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

