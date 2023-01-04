Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Oklahoma Daily
'Gotta find an inch': OU basketball falls to Iowa State in final moments, days after doing same against No. 6 Texas
Al Pacino’s inch-by-inch speech in the movie “Any Given Sunday” rang true for Porter Moser and Oklahoma on Wednesday night. For the second game in a row, the Sooners had a chance to close out another top-25, conference foe in the final moments of the game, but failed. Miscues and missed opportunities in the final seconds have kept OU short, by just “inches,” Moser says.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Dillon Gabriel announces return for 2023 season
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced he's returning for the 2023 season on Thursday. The first-year transfer from UCF was noncommittal about his future when asked leading up to the Sooners' Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. Florida State. He said he would wait to announce his intentions on his own. In his...
Land Grab in Norman
Norman, Oklahoma-- Jaden Owens fielded the outlet pass and began the fast break with five seconds left in the third quarter. The senior took her time, penetrated and then rocketed a pass to junior Sarah Andrews for a corner three to beat the buzzer. The triple gave No. 23 Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) a 57-45 lead over No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) entering the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners look to strengthen resume in Big 12 matchup against No. 25 Iowa State
Porter Moser is itching to bounce back. Following Oklahoma’s last-second 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas on Saturday, OU’s coach is ready for his team to take the court again to face No. 25 Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Norman. Moser preached discipline, ball movement...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football at Under Armour All-American Game: Highlights from future Sooners
Eight OU football signees were selected to the Under Armour All-American Game, which was played on Tuesday night in Orlando. Five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, five-star safety Peyton Bowen and five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore highlighted Team Speed, which was captained by Arnold. Four-stars wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, offensive tackle Cayden...
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Police: FHSU football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
KOCO
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Oklahoma after extending arena tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy legends are coming to Oklahoma after they extended their co-headline standup arena tour. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be at the Paycom Center on Friday, Jan. 20, in Oklahoma City. The two decided to extend their tour with five extra shows in 2023 after a popular West Coast arena run.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Thursday 01.04.23
SL)--Members of the Oklahoma House and Senate formally picked their leaders Tuesday in a largely ceremonial first meeting of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will continue serving as Senate president pro tempore, and Atoka Republican Charles McCall retained his post as speaker of the House. Treat was first elevated to the position in 2019, and McCall has been House speaker since 2016. Republicans and Democrats of both chambers already picked their caucus leadership in private months ago, but Tuesday's votes officially confirmed the leadership structure that will oversee legislation at the state Capitol for the next two years. The 59th Legislature convenes Feb. 6. Officials elected to the executive branch, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 9, at the state Capitol.
KOCO
Early voting starts Thursday for various races on ballot for Jan. 10 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting starts Thursday for various elections in 18 counties across Oklahoma. Several municipal and school propositions are on the ballot. In Norman, voters will decide whether OG&E will be able to sell and distribute electricity in the city. Election Day is Jan. 10. Early voting...
Rascal Flatts’ singer stops by El Reno’s Sid’s Diner
A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.
KOCO
Teenager from Tennessee arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over, acting as deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A teenager from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as a deputy. The 19-year-old suspect had gear that mirrored an officer. Now, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson has a warning for drivers. The sheriff said when you get...
KOCO
City council votes to give Oklahoma City police 8% raise
OKLAHOMA CITY — The city council voted to give all members of the Oklahoma City police an 8% raise. OKC Mayor David Holt described the increase as the largest police pay raise in Oklahoma. Holt said when it came to negotiations with the city’s police union, he had two...
news9.com
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman with autism who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and...
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release identity of man killed in New Year's Day shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities identified the victim killed in a shooting on New Year's Day in Oklahoma City's Midtown as a 22-year-old man. At 12:22 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. A news release states that a fight broke out...
KTEN.com
Driver killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
