Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
New York Yankees make significant addition to front office
The New York Yankees have already had a strong offseason in free agency. That strong showing has gotten even better. On Tuesday, the Yankees announced that they have brought Brian Sabean back into the fold. He will be serving as the executive advisor to Brian Cashman. Brian Sabean comes full...
Beach Beacon
Dr. Shamsky? No, but a key figure in Mets’ 1969 success
You can't always believe what you read in Wikipedia. No, Art Shamsky's mother did not pressure her Jewish son to become a doctor. No, as far as Shamsky is aware, his father's family did not come from Ukraine. But he did grow up in St. Louis and he eventually become one of the key players in the New York Mets' 1969 World Series Championship season.
Yankees name Omar Minaya as senior adviser to baseball operations
Omar Minaya, former GM for the New York Mets, is joining the Yankees as a senior adviser in their baseball operations department, the team announced Thursday.
Yankees hire longtime Giants exec Brian Sabean
Brian Sabean is back with the New York Yankees after 30 seasons in the San Francisco Giants’ front office. The
NBC Sports
Brian Sabean rejoins Yankees after 30 years with Giants
NEW YORK — Brian Sabean is returning to the Yankees, three decades after leaving for San Francisco and watching from afar as his former prospects led New York to four World Series titles in a five-year span. “Somewhat of a strange twist of fate after 30 years to rejoin...
NBC Sports
Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM; joins Sabean, Hendry
NEW YORK — The Yankees are bulking up on front office talent, hiring Omar Minaya as a senior adviser to baseball operations. A former general manager of the Montreal Expos and New York Mets, the 64-year-old Minaya joins a group of experienced leaders built around Brian Cashman, who has been Yankees GM since 1998 and is the longest-serving baseball operations head in the major leagues. Former San Francisco GM Brian Sabean was hired as executive adviser and former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry has been a special assignment scout since 2012.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Insider Provides Update On Trade Talks
Recently, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins have been discussing potential trades. The Marlins have been interested in top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas. While the Marlins have shown interest in the young first baseman, Boston has expressed interest in players such as Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle. Today,...
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
RUMOR: Johnny Cueto pursuit gets Padres, Marlins, Reds update
The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are all “vying” to sign right-handed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Chicago White Sox in MLB free agency, the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal wrote in a Wednesday tweet. Cueto earned a record of 143-107 in 15...
Yankees Hire Famed Executive To Advise GM Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees have had one of Major League Baseball’s busiest offseason’s, and they’re not quite done making moves in pursuit of their 28th ring. The Yankees on Tuesday announced they have appointed Brian Sabean as executive advisor to general manager Brian Cashman. Sabean, 66, has...
Look: Yankees Announce Significant Front Office Move
The New York Yankees have added a decorated former general manager to their staff. On Tuesday, the team named Brian Sabean the Executive Advisor to GM and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman. Sabean spent nearly three decades with the San Francisco Giants, working as their GM from 1996 to 2015....
MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Eric Hosmer, Cubs Agree To Contract
After Eric Hosmer’s short-lived tenure with the Boston Red Sox, the first baseman has found himself a new home in the National League. Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs reached an agreement Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. While the contract’s terms weren’t initially revealed, Rogers reported the Cubs...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Experts Link Halos to Top Starting Pitcher on the Market
The Angels are still in the market for a sixth and final starting pitcher in their rotation. The remaining free agent class isn't exactly strong, but there are some good options who could contribute in that role next season — and they would definitely be upgrades over the potential options right now.
Yardbarker
Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team, and while we know he's hoping to get things taken care of quickly, we haven't heard many specifics. Thanks to Will Carroll, we have a little more information. Carroll writes on Substack, and while he mostly writes about injury information,...
Comments / 0