Four State family tree: genealogy at the library
JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?. Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started. With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.
GMFS Lafayette House
We’re always happy to have Susan Hickam with us from the Joplin Lafayette House. This morning she tells us about the Joplin Elks Lodge hosting a Breakfast to Benefit the Lafayette House on January 7th!
New Joplin school officially opens
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest school officially opened today, combining West Central and Columbia Elementaries. The first day of the spring semester is a big deal on North Main Street. “I really like it,” said Brynn Walters, Joplin Student. The new gymnasium and playground and cafeteria make...
“Joplin Reads Together” book club
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t been to a book club yourself, you probably know people who have been. Getting the entire Joplin community into that habit is the goal behind an initiative called “Joplin Reads Together.”. Sarah Turner-Hill, the adult programming coordinator with the Joplin Public...
Springfield Greene County WIC office moving to two new locations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Greene County WIC main office will be closed Thursday and Friday. WIC is moving its main office from the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Tampa St, just off Chestnut Expressway, to two different locations. One in the old Price Cutter building at Kansas and Grand and the other to 2105 West Kearney, west of Kansas Expressway across the street from Tom Watkins Park. The reason for the move is to serve the community better. With pandemic relief programs ending, WIC leaders say they are seeing more people come in to use their services. By moving to the two locations, they hope to give people access to the program closer to home and reduce wait times.
New Joplin facility offers more intensive care for patients 65+
Joplin, Mo.— A new medical clinic is open in Joplin, geared at patients 65 and older. Mercy 65 Prime Plus opened Wednesday and celebrated today (1/06) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special blessing. It’s located at 2216 East 32nd Street — on the west side of Mid-Missouri Bank.
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
Joplin recovery center gifted $7k for community outreach
JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a big day for Ascent Recovery and the Recovery Outreach Community Center (ROCC). Ascent received a check for $7,000 from the internet and cable provider Sparklight through its Charitable Giving Foundation. “It’s something Sparklight does for each of its communities. We’re very happy to...
Organization offers up to $15,000 for blood drive challenge participants
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' 56-Day Challenge is here and participants have the opportunity to win up to $15,000. To participate in the 56 Day Challenge, donors must give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive. Donors in January will receive...
GMFS Neosho Chamber of Commerce
We welcome Lauri Lyerla from the Neosho Chamber of Commerce. She tells us about the city’s dates for the year, with the city wide garage sale happening this spring to an upcoming wine tasting as well! Find out more right here about various other things to look forward to!
The Little Apple (1/4)
Please license and register your pet at AC City Hall. The cost is $5.00 per pet and you need proof of current rabies vaccination. The Montrose Booster Club will be serving a Chili & Soup Supper on Saturday, January 7. The menu will include chili or soup (St. Mary’s recipes), hot dog, dessert, and drink. It will be served from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Montrose High School. A freewill donation will be accepted to support the athletic programs. All support is very much appreciated!
Winners announced for for Joplin's Holiday Tree Trail
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced the winners of its Holiday Tree Trail competition. After collecting 2,242 votes from November 29-December 21, the results are as follows. 417 votes: Joplin Schools Early Childhood. 367 votes: Preferred Community Services -Joplin/Nevada/El Dorado Springs. 262 votes: The Wildwood Senior Living.
Survey asks citizens to rate Joplin services
JOPLIN, Mo. — Citizens now have a chance to provide their input about city services in an online survey. It’s all a part of a Benchmark and Level of Service Study currently underway. The survey is being conducted by city officials through MATRIX Consulting to assess the current...
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
The first baby of 2023 at Freeman
JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System welcomes its first baby in 2023. Dustin J arrived on January 1st at 11:19 a.m. He weighed eight pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches long. This is the eighth child of his parents, Laura and David Braker of Jasper. Freeman Health...
Cox Monett welcomes first baby of 2023
MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett’s first baby of 2023 is a little boy. Parents Shawn Nance and Bailey Burnside welcomed baby Ridge Allen into the world at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 2. Ridge Allen weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. The father, Shawn Nance,...
Jasper County to open new Courts building
JOPLIN, Mo. — More than two years of construction is officially wrapping up as Jasper County gets ready to launch its new courts building. Officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the project at 7th and Pearl. The public ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., followed...
Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
Kid’s bird hike event begins this week
JOPLIN, Mo. — Believe it or not — the first local Christmas event of 2023 is now just days away. The annual Kid’s Christmas Bird Count will take place Saturday morning at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It’s put on by the Missouri Department...
