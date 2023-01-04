Read full article on original website
District 24 Representative Dwight Kiefert
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota District 24 State Representative Dwight Kiefert serves on the Agriculture and Human Services Committees. Kiefert said in the past session, legislators approved of funding to build a new State Hospital in Jamestown. But he said the leveling of funding appropriated to cover services need to help people in the facility is falling short of expectations.
Carrington Rainbow Gardens Community Meeting
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An informational meeting and social about the proposed Japanese Gardens and Visitors Center project for Main Street in Carrington is set for Tuesday, January 10 at 5 pm at the Chieftain. Carrington Rainbow Gardens board members will speak on the project. The $1.3 million dollar...
Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Jamestown scheduled Jan. 5
BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Jamestown City Hall at 102 3rd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND. The meeting will utilize an open house format. The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed...
Winter Ag and Construction Expo Is Coming To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – It’s an event that producers and farmers wait for every year. The Winter Ag and Construction Expo is scheduled for January 12th and 13th at the Jamestown Civic Center. The free event features seminars and vendors, along with the Unison Bank free lunch on both days.
Jamestown Snow Removal Plan
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has an update on snow removal for this week. City crews will begin clearing snow in the residential districts, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. The TENTATIVE schedule is as follows:. Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 4 & 5) –...
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for inappropriate relationship with minor
(Jamestown, ND) -- An Oregon man is behind bars in Stutsman County after flying to North Dakota to pursue and inappropriate relationship with a minor here. The Jamestown Police Department says 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner flew into Fargo on New Year's Eve, then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown to meet the juvenile. The two had been sending nude photos back and forth for months, and it is alleged that Turner did have sex with the minor before being placed under arrest.
Julie Kay (Olson) Eberhardt
Julie Kay (Olson) Eberhardt, 63, of Jamestown, ND, passed away peacefully December 27th, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born to the late John and Opal Olson, on August 27, 1959, in Fargo, ND. Julie graduated from Fargo North High School and received her degree in Fashion Merchandising from Moorhead Tech, MN.
Marlys S. Pieske
Marlys S. Pieske, 79, Jamestown, ND passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at SMP Health-Ave Maria, Jamestown, ND. Marlys was born October 21, 1943 to Donald and Blanche (Krogh) Johnson at Woodworth, ND. She graduated from Woodworth High School in 1961, the Sisters of St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1964 and received her BA degree in Nursing from Jamestown College in 1988.
Chloe Garcia found in North Dakota
(Jamestown, ND) -- The Willmar Police Department says 17-year-old Chloe Garcia is no longer missing. Officers say Chloe was safely located Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Minnesota B-C-A issued a missing person alert for Garcia on December 23rd. She had been missing from the Wilmar area since November 9th. Kandiyohi County Family Services is Garcia’s legal guardian.
Gahner Named Most Recent JRMC Legend
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center recently announced Mitch Gahner as its most recent Legend Award recipient. The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. The Legend Award recognizes employees who exceed expectations and are THE difference in the lives of those they serve.
Hate To Burst Your Bubble Jamestown, North Dakota…
People all across the country are dead-set on the notion that aliens are conducting abductions. Well, I guess I should prepare myself then, right? Start boarding up the windows, maybe hide my two cats ( although I'm pretty certain the UFO creatures will leave them alone unless they have a cat box on board ) - so here is the deal, the light show that has been in the skies lately is freaking common folks out. They are certain that little green men ( or women? ) are plucking people off the ground and kidnapping them ( unless they are employees from the IRS, then for sure they won't touch them, for fear of a space audit )
Oregon Man Facing Charges Involving Missing Juvenile Located in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An Oregon man is facing multiple charges as a result of an investigation involving a missing juvenile by Jamestown Police early Saturday. At around 6:30 am on Saturday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a motel on the city’s southwest side to investigate a missing juvenile report. Upon further investigation, Jamestown Police found that 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner had flown from Medford, Oregon to Fargo. Then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown. Allegedly, Turner had sexual intercourse with the juvenile at the motel.
Smith Lumber Home Center Shopping Giveaway Winners
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two Winners Take Home $500.00 in Merchandise. Yes, the holiday season was a little merrier for Smith Lumber Home Center and two local shoppers. Congratulations to Carol Hochhalter and Bret Haglund, both of Valley City. On November 22, 2022, Carol Hochhalter and Bret Haglund...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Lisbon couple is starting off the new year with an extra member to their family. Essentia Health-Fargo says LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez is their first baby of the new year. The baby girl was born at 2:47 a.m. to Takeasha Hull and Adalberto “Alex”...
Hi-Liner Basketball Faces New EDC Member Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Valley City will start their series history with the newest Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) member tonight. West Fargo Horace entered varsity competition this year. They have been fielding sub-varsity teams in past years, but are full members of the EDC this season. Girls play will be...
No. 9 Jimmies Rack Up 30-point Road Win at Dickinson State
DICKINSON, N.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The ninth-ranked Jimmie men’s basketball team showed no signs of rust after a 16-day layoff as they defeated Dickinson State University 94-64 Tuesday evening. Jamestown moves to 12-2 overall while the Blue Hawks fall to 4-10. UJ completes the season sweep of their former conference...
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
Marjorie Wright
Marjorie Wright March 20, 1933 – December 30, 2022. Marjorie Wright, age 89, of New Rockford, ND, died Friday, December 30, 2022 at New Rockford, ND. Marjorie’s Visitation will be Thursday, January 5th from 1:00PM – 4:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. A Mass of Christian...
Wick Larson
Wick Larson, age 91, of Carrington, ND, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Carrington. Wick’s Visitation will be Monday, January 9, 2023 from 9:30AM-10:30AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30AM all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. His Burial will take place in the Spring of 2023 at the Carrington Cemetery.
