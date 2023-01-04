ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Pat McAfee issues apology to Detroit Lions Nation after he acts like ‘spoiled (expletive)’

As you may have heard by now, Pat McAfee got his panties in a bunch a bit on Monday when the Detroit Lions PR department said “no” to him when he requested head coach Dan Campbell come on his show. “Hey @Lions… I respect the move of denying our request for MCDC to come on the show this week,” McAfee tweeted. “I feel like because of @evanfoxy, we’re one of the only nonDetroit shows, in the history of microphones and cameras and stuff, that chat about the Lions regularly. Good luck Sunday.”
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Vikings place starting o-linemen O'Neill, Schlottman on IR

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed right tackle Brian O'Neill and center Austin Schlottman on injured reserve on Tuesday, all but ending the season for two starters on the precipice of the playoffs. The Vikings signed eight-year veteran center Greg Mancz to give them another option at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions odds for Sunday Night Football Week 18 game of NFL season: spread, point total, money line

It's win and the Green Bay Packers' improbable run to the NFC playoffs is complete. A playoff berth could also be on the line for the Detroit Lions (that will depend on the result of the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game at 3:25 p.m. Sunday) when they take the field against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy