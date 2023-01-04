Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Please! Quandre Diggs calling Detroit, asking old Lions friends for a huge Seahawks favor
The ex-Lions captain jokes he’d pay for vacations for Detroit’s players if they beat Green Bay to get Seattle into the playoffs.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Momentum, Turnovers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur looks ahead to Sunday's Week 18 showdown against the Detroit Lions.
Pat McAfee issues apology to Detroit Lions Nation after he acts like ‘spoiled (expletive)’
As you may have heard by now, Pat McAfee got his panties in a bunch a bit on Monday when the Detroit Lions PR department said “no” to him when he requested head coach Dan Campbell come on his show. “Hey @Lions… I respect the move of denying our request for MCDC to come on the show this week,” McAfee tweeted. “I feel like because of @evanfoxy, we’re one of the only nonDetroit shows, in the history of microphones and cameras and stuff, that chat about the Lions regularly. Good luck Sunday.”
Vikings place starting o-linemen O'Neill, Schlottman on IR
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed right tackle Brian O'Neill and center Austin Schlottman on injured reserve on Tuesday, all but ending the season for two starters on the precipice of the playoffs. The Vikings signed eight-year veteran center Greg Mancz to give them another option at...
Bills-Bengals game where Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest will not be resumed, NFL announces
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals matchup that was postponed due to Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field will not be played, the NFL announced on Thursday.
Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish
Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney in an all too familiar move is blaming his current team for his own failures.
NFL: Bills, Bengals game will not be resumed; decision has no impact to Steelers playoff hopes
The NFL announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled. The game was suspended on Monday night after McKees Rocks native and former Pitt football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football due to cardiac arrest. “This has been...
Prior to the Snap: Playoff spot on the line when Packers clash with Lions in Lambeau
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Win and in. The Green Bay Packers are now fully in control of their playoff destiny after winning four straight, while also having a few key scenarios go their way. With one game left in the 2022 regular season, the Packers look to secure a spot in the playoffs by […]
Dungeon of Doom: Mike O’Hara remembers Lions WR Chuck Hughes; previewing Packers finale
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are preparing for one of their most significant games in recent memory. But Damar Hamlin’s near-death on the field this past Monday night has rattled them and the NFL ahead of their Week 18 showdown against the Green Bay Packers to end the regular season.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions odds for Sunday Night Football Week 18 game of NFL season: spread, point total, money line
It's win and the Green Bay Packers' improbable run to the NFC playoffs is complete. A playoff berth could also be on the line for the Detroit Lions (that will depend on the result of the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game at 3:25 p.m. Sunday) when they take the field against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
